Home > World >

Trump :  Supreme Court exempts grandparents, grandkids from travel ban

Trump Supreme Court exempts grandparents, grandkids from travel ban

The Supreme Court dealt President Donald Trump's government a fresh setback Wednesday, saying its controversial travel ban cannot be applied to grandparents and other close relatives of people living in the United States -- for now.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Supreme Court's latest ruling on President Donald Trump's travel ban was both a setback and a partial victory for the White House play

The Supreme Court's latest ruling on President Donald Trump's travel ban was both a setback and a partial victory for the White House

(AFP/File)

Raul Castro Trump stance a 'setback' in US-Cuba relations - Cuba's President says
Raul Castro Cuba President warns of "a setback" in US relations
Trump US federal judge weakens travel ban
Donald Trump Legal setback for Trump travel ban as judge says grandparents OK
Donald Trump President's visit to Britain to be delayed until 2018
Sudan Ban Country hopes Trump takes 'courageous' decision to lift sanctions
EU Tusk calls on G20 leaders to be 'less cynical' in migrant smuggling fight
Donald Trump US rolls out travel ban, but who will be hit?
US Travel Ban What comes next?
Donald Trump's Travel Ban Order to block arrivals to take partial effect
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Supreme Court dealt President Donald Trump's government a fresh setback Wednesday, saying its controversial travel ban cannot be applied to grandparents and other close relatives of people living in the United States -- for now.

The court accepted a Hawaii federal judge's ruling last week that the Trump administration had too narrowly defined what constitutes "close family relationships" to determine exceptions to the ban on travelers from six mainly Muslim countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

That left in place Judge Derrick Watson's wider definition, which includes grandparents, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins of people living in the United States.

But in its brief order, the court backed the Trump administration by staying the part of Watson's ruling that would have expanded exemptions to its 120-day ban on all refugees.

The order said the Supreme Court's ruling is temporary, pending a federal appeals court's review of the issues.

The Supreme Court itself was partially the source of the dispute, having ruled in late June that the 90-day travel ban, aimed at better screening out potential security risks, can be broadly enforced for travellers from the six countries "who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."

Days later, the government interpreted that to mean that only "close family" was exempted -- which it defined as the parents, spouses, children, sons- and daughters-in-law, siblings and step- and half-siblings of people in the United States.

Hawaii, one of several states fighting the travel ban since Trump first announced it in January, filed a court motion arguing that grandparents and grandchildren were by all measures also "close family".

After Watson accepted that argument, the Justice Department appealed the issue to the Supreme Court, asking the court to make its own definition of "bona fide relationship" and "close family."

In its order Wednesday, the high court refused.

Watson had also ordered the administration to exempt from its 120-day refugee ban any refugee who already has a relationship with a US resettlement agency.

But the court overruled that, until a regional federal appeals court rules on the government's appeal.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling on travelers.

"This confirms we were right to say that the Trump Administration over-reached in trying to unilaterally keep families apart from each other," he said in a statement.

Added Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrants' Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union activist group:

"Given an inch, the Trump Administration has tried to take a mile in implementing the ban. That is cruel, unnecessary, and unlawful," he said in a statement.

"We look forward to eradicating the entire Muslim ban, which is unconstitutional and repugnant to our most basic values as a country."

The White House and Justice Department had no immediate comment on the ruling.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
2 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
3 In Mali Soldiers' bodies recovered after 'jihadist' attackbullet

World

Netanyahu urged Europe to reassess its relationship with Israel
Netanyahu Isreali PM slams EU's 'crazy' Israel policy
South African President Jacob Zuma is due to step down as ANC head in December
Zuma Police to protect President's critic receiving death threats in South Africa
A protester waves a flag of the Amazigh, Morocco's Berber community, during a demonstration in downtown Rabat on June 11, 2017
In Morocco Court jails 23 over police killings in raid on protesters
Activists hold signs reading "Stop criminalizing women, Free and safe abortion" and "Verbal, sexual or institutional, it is violence anyway" during a pro-abortion demo on November 11, 2014
Chile moves to ease strict abortion laws