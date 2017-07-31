Trump sacks another top aide, Scaramucci

Home > World >

Trump US President sacks another top aide, Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci, a top aide of US President, Donald Trump has been disengaged from the White House.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Scaramucci was removed from his new job as White House communications director just 10 days after he joined the Trump's team.

“Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Scaramucci’s removal was a decision Trump made at the request of Kelly, who replaced Reince Priebus on Friday, July 28, 2017, The New York Times reported.

It was further reported that the timing of Scaramucci’s ouster, is a strong signal to the rest of the administration that the president’s new chief of staff, Reince Priebus, has broad authority to impose discipline.

Last week, Scaramucci criticized both Priebus and White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon in an interview that reportedly didn't go down well with the White House.

