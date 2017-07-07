Home > World >

Trump, Putin :  US President, Russian President in first showdown at fractious G20

Trump, Putin US President, Russian President in first showdown at fractious G20

On the eve of a face-off that carries consequences for world crises including the wars in Syria and Ukraine, Trump set the tone Thursday with a strong attack against Moscow.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The property tycoon and the ex-KGB agent's first encounter will be dissected frame by frame play

The property tycoon and the ex-KGB agent's first encounter will be dissected frame by frame

(AFP)

In Germany Police fire tear gas as stones fly in anti-G20 protest
G20 US isolated over climate as Merkel gets hosted
In Germany 'Welcome to Hell' anti-G20 protests begin
Donald Trump US President warns future of the West at stake
In Cuba Congress slams EU 'interference' on human rights
Donald Trump US President weighs 'severe' response to N. Korea ICBM test
Donald Trump US President says Russia 'could have' interfered with US vote
Mattis Pentagon slams N.Korea 'provocation' but says focus on diplomacy
Donald Trump US President to warn future of West in doubt in Warsaw speech
Vladimir Putin Russian President attacks sanctions, protectionism on eve of G20
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time Friday, in an eagerly awaited encounter at a G20 summit marked by the growing divide between America and its Western allies.

On the eve of a face-off that carries consequences for world crises including the wars in Syria and Ukraine, Trump set the tone Thursday with a strong attack against Moscow for its "destabilising" actions.

The property tycoon and the ex-KGB agent's first meeting promises to be dissected frame by frame, with their handshake and body language including each facial twitch to be scrutinised for any sign of rapprochement or estrangement.

"While Trump pro-wrestling approach is showy, bombastic and impulsive, Putin thrives on judo's discipline and mental toughness, where a core technique is to keep an opponent off-balance and exploit his weakness," noted Derek Chollet from think-tank German Marshall Fund.

The military and economic power of the United States and Russia play

The military and economic power of the United States and Russia

(AFP)

"How these contrasting styles of machismo interact... will likely be the defining feature of their relationship moving forward."

The blockbuster bilateral meeting comes on the sidelines of what is expected to be the most fraught G20 summit in years in the German city of Hamburg.

Trump's "America First" and climate sceptic stance are set to test the relationship with longstanding allies, while North Korea adds more volatility to global security.

Scenes outside the heavily guarded conference hall were also stormy, as anti-globalisation protesters fought running battles overnight with police who fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse extreme-left Black Bloc militants late Thursday.

End 'destabilising' action

Trump had alarmed Western partners wary of a resurgent Moscow with his refrain on the campaign trail pledging to have a "great relationship with Putin and Russia".

But amid accusations that Moscow had a hand in propelling him to the White House, Trump finds himself in a tight spot over his complex relationship with the Russian leader.

Economic factfile on the Group of 20 countries play

Economic factfile on the Group of 20 countries

(AFP)

In a key speech in Warsaw marking his first stop on his European tour, Trump fired a rare salvo of criticism at Russia.

"We urge Russia to cease its destabilising activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes -- including Syria and Iran -- and to instead join the community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defence of civilisation itself," he told a cheering crowd of 10,000.

He admitted that Moscow "may have" tried to influence the 2016 election that brought him to power, but also suggested others too may have been involved and blames his predecessor Barack Obama for failing to act.

Pros in the room

When the pair sit down for their afternoon meeting, they will not be short of crucial issues to discuss, including the wars in Syria and Ukraine, North Korea's nuclear programme and efforts to combat terrorism.

A White House source confirmed to AFP that Trump will only be joined in the meeting by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and a translator, an extraordinarily small cast list that raised concerns among experts.

Police have clashed with anti-globalisation protesters in Hamburg play

Police have clashed with anti-globalisation protesters in Hamburg

(AFP)

"Neither Tillerson or Trump have any experience of foreign policy. That is one reason why they need pros in the room when meeting Putin," said Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution, who added that Trump was now more likely to appease Putin.

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul expressed concern that Trump's National Security advisor H.R. McMaster and his team -- seen as moderating influences in the White House -- were being sidelined.

"Putin likes small meetings. This means WH is letting Kremlin dictate the terms of this meeting. HR, at a minimum, should also be there," he wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of the talks, the US also extended a hand of cooperation to Russia, voicing willingness to work together on establishing "no-fly zones" in Syria as part of a joint effort to stabilise the war-ravaged country.

'Very bad behaviour'

North Korea's successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile also casts a dark shadow on the US leader's first G20 summit.

In his first public remarks since the test, Trump said in Warsaw that Pyongyang's military sabre-rattling must bring "consequences" and warned he was considering a "severe" response to its 'very, very bad behaviour".

After repeatedly urging Beijing to ratchet up the economic pressure on North Korea, Trump will hold what promises to be a testy meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20.

A landmark ICBM test was described by Kim Jong-Un as a gift to "American bastards" play

A landmark ICBM test was described by Kim Jong-Un as a gift to "American bastards"

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

At a dinner meeting grouping north-east Asian leaders but which excluded Xi, Trump was asked if he had given up on the Chinese leader, but replied: "Never give up."

Beyond the complex diplomatic waltz, the US leader also faces tough talks in the main G20 conference room, where a united front is forming against his stance on climate and "America First".

Trump may have vowed to pull the US out of the 2015 Paris climate protection accord, but G20 host German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that "many many other countries want to go on implementing" it.

"We are not going to paper over the differences but rather, we will call discord discord," said Merkel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 Japan Flood Two dead, 18 missingbullet
3 Boko Haram Niger jihadists kidnap 37 women, 9 people killedbullet

World

US President Donald Trump faces a series of tests on his four-day visit to Europe, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump Trump kicks off fraught Europe tour with Poland speech
Protesters in Paris act out the role of victims of the April 2017 sarin gas attack, just days after scores died in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun
Syria UN-OPCW probe of sarin gas attack comes under heavy pressure
More than 13,000 Jews were rounded up in the Nazi-directed raid
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM due in Paris to mark WWII mass roundup of Jews
A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service secures a building in the old quarter of Mosul, which a coalition general says will be free of Islamic State group fighters by next week
Islamic State IS on 'last legs' in Mosul - Canadian general