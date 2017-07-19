Home > World >

Trump Jr :  Russian lawyer 'ready' to meet US Congress over meeting

Trump Jr Russian lawyer 'ready' to meet US Congress over meeting

The firestorm around the meeting is the latest chapter in the scandal over possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Trump Jr has insisted no sensitive information was passed on during a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election campaign that led to his father Donald Trump becoming US president play

Donald Trump Jr has insisted no sensitive information was passed on during a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election campaign that led to his father Donald Trump becoming US president

(AFP/File)

Donald Trump President Maduro defies US President over constitution re-write
Donald Trump US President taps Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
United States Diplomats from US, Russia hold 'tough' talks - State Dept
Donald Trump White House reveals additional Trump-Putin discussion
Donald Trump US President NAFTA plan 'workable' but pitfalls await - Analysts
In Russia Govt probes fidget spinners over health fears
In Venezuela Country defies Trump, says vote for constitution body going ahead
Emmanuel Macron French president puts country top of 'soft power' rankings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Russian lawyer at the heart of the scandal over a meeting with President Donald Trump's eldest son claimed Wednesday she is ready to testify to the US Congress.

Lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya attended a meeting with Donald Trump Jr during the election campaign in June 2016 at which it appears he expected to get incriminating information from the Russian government on his father's rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr had been told by email that a "Russian government attorney" would provide damaging details. Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and son-in-law Jared Kushner also attended.

Veselnitskaya has rejected claims that she was working on behalf of the Russian government, while Trump Jr insists that no sensitive information was passed on.

In an interview with the Kremlin-controlled RT television channel, Veselnitskaya said she was "ready" to speak to the US Congress about the meeting "if my security can be assured".

The firestorm around the meeting is the latest chapter in the scandal over possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of approving a hacking and influence campaign to sway the November 2016 vote, allegations rejected by the Kremlin.

Trump's administration is currently under investigation by both Congress and the FBI over any possible collusion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
2 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
3 In Mali Soldiers' bodies recovered after 'jihadist' attackbullet

World

A picture released on March 8, 2016 by Sepah News, the public relations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, shows a member of the Guards next to a missile launcher in an underground tunnel
United States Country slaps new Iran sanctions over ballistic missiles, terrorism
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and outgoing armed forces chief General Pierre de Villiers, pictured during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2017
In France Military chief quits after Macron row
Washington targets Iran's ballistic missile program -- on display at this Tehran rally -- with a new set of sanctions
US, Iran Countries in tit-for-tat sanctions over missiles
The successful test-fire of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location
North Korea Country 'clearly' has range to hit US