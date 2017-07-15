Home > World >

Tony Blair :  Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migration

Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migration

European Union leaders would accept tightening up immigration rules to accomodate Britain, so the option of the UK staying in the bloc should remain open, former prime minister Tony Blair said Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britian's former Prime Minsiter Tony Blair won a Labour record of three straight general elections, having shifted the party from the left towards the centre ground. play

Britian's former Prime Minsiter Tony Blair won a Labour record of three straight general elections, having shifted the party from the left towards the centre ground.

(AFP/File)

Martin McGuinness Fighter turned peacemaker laid to rest
Tony Blair Former British prime minister stays quiet on Trump talks report
West Bank Banksy hotel to receive first guests
Tony Blair, Brexit Former British PM urges pro-EU Britons to 'rise up' against bill
Brexit Veteran diplomat reflects on UK's EU journey
Martin McGuinness Ex-IRA commander dies aged 66
In Scotland Conservative leader hopes to rein in independence
Brexit EU exit decision sparks debate on united Ireland vote
Tony Blair Focus on what really matters, ex-British PM advises France's Macron
Emmanuel Macron France's youngest president
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

European Union leaders would accept tightening up immigration rules to accomodate Britain, so the option of the UK staying in the bloc should remain open, former prime minister Tony Blair said Saturday.

More than a decade of mass immigration from the EU under freedom of movement rules was a major factor in the referendum that saw Britons vote to leave the EU.

David Cameron as prime minister sought reform but got little out of his fellow EU leaders.

But Blair said the election of French President Emmanuel Macron had changed EU dynamics.

"Rational consideration of the options would sensibly include the option of negotiating for Britain to stay within a Europe itself prepared to reform and meet us half way," he wrote in an article for his Institute for Global Change think-tank.

"The members of the eurozone will integrate economic decision-making.

"Inevitably, therefore, Europe will comprise an inner and outer circle. Reform is now on Europe's agenda.

"The European leaders, certainly from my discussions, are willing to consider changes to accommodate Britain, including around freedom of movement. Yet this option is excluded."

Blair won a Labour record of three straight general elections, having shifted the party from the left towards the centre ground. He was Britain's prime minister from 1997 to 2007.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Thai 'Girls as dessert': Sex scandal exposes grim traditionbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

Venezuelan opposition activists protest in Caracas on July 10, 2017, demonstrations that have persisted for almost four months and left nearly 100 people dead
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opposition holds vote to rattle President
With tens of thousands of arrests and sackings since the failed coup 12 months ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cemented his grip on power buoyed by an April referendum success
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey marks year since 'epic' defeat of coup plotters
Cuban President Raul Castro has criticized President Donald Trump's partial rollback of his predecessor Barack Obama's rapprochement with the communist island
Raul Castro Cuba President warns of "a setback" in US relations
Raqa's population was about 20 percent Kurdish before Syria's war started in 2011
In Syria Tragic end to Raqa family's hopes of burying loved ones