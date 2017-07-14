Theresa May :  British PM 'shed a little tear' at election result

The Conservative leader said it came as a "complete shock" to realise she had lost her parliamentary majority.
In an interview marking one year in office, the Conservative leader said it came as a "complete shock" to realise she had lost her parliamentary majority after calling a snap vote in expectation of a landslide.
The party lost 13 seats in the June 8 election and now holds 317 out of 650 in parliament, relying on support from Northern Ireland's ultra-conservative Democratic Unionist Party to be able to govern.
May during the campaign emphasised her "strong and stable leadership" as Britain headed into Brexit, but she was accused of a robotic performance, relying too much on soundbites.
She has since come under pressure to resign.
"I didn't consider stepping down, because I felt there was a responsibility there to ensure the country still had a government," May told BBC radio.
She added: "It can be easy sometimes, if something like this happens, just to walk away and to leave somebody else to deal with it."
"What I've said to my colleagues, is that I got us into this and I'm going to work to get us out."
The 60-year-old vicar's daughter said her husband Philip informed her of the projected result after polls closed.
"It took a few minutes for it to sink in," she said, adding that he gave her a hug and she shed "a little tear... at that moment".
She said she was "devastated".
"I knew the campaign wasn't going perfectly but, still, the messages I was getting... were that we were going to get a better result than we did."