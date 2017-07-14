Home > World >

Terrorism :  Top Malian jihadist killed as unrest intensifies

Terrorism Top Malian jihadist killed as unrest intensifies

Sangare was behind "several attacks in the area against police and customs checkpoints," the same source said, specifically...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Malian army forces patrol east of Timbuktu play

Malian army forces patrol east of Timbuktu

(AFP/File)

Bastille Day Pomp and mourning as Macron, Trump mark French National Day
Bastille Day Pomp and mourning for France
United States Two years on, nuclear deal has fewer friends in US and Iran
Hungary EU takes country on over NGO law seen as targeting Soros
EU Organisation to crack down on terror art trafficking
Donald Trump President in Paris with Russia scandal in tow
Haiti Country revives army, raising fears of political crackdown
Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar differences evident
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Malian army said Friday it had killed a top jihadist commander operating in the country's troubled central region, following heavy fighting in the north against jihadists and among armed groups this week.

Bekaye Sangare, a senior figure in the Macina Brigades, a group that joined a powerful jihadist alliance formed in March, was killed in the town of Mougna by Mali's National Guard, a military source told AFP.

Sangare was behind "several attacks in the area against police and customs checkpoints," the same source said, specifically along the porous border with Burkina Faso on July 8 and 9.

Sangare's death follows the killing of a dozen jihadists this week by joint Malian-French forces in the troubled north, while an attack by Islamists on Malian soldiers dead left three troops dead and five more still missing.

The French army said in a statement Thursday that fighting "took out several terrorists in the Gao-Ansongo region," between July 10 and July 12, requiring helicopter and drone cover.

Elsewhere, non-jihadist armed groups faced off in the region of Kidal on Tuesday, violating a ceasefire as they battled for control around the Anefis area, which they have fought over for two years.

Mali's north is controlled in parts by armed groups loyal to Bamako and in others by former rebels who want greater autonomy for the region, while the state is absent from much of the territory.

Head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the country Mahamat Saleh Annadif noted that the clashes between the Gatia pro-government group and the former rebels of the Coordination of Movements of Azawad (CMA) took place as a committee aimed at enforcing a peace accord was in session.

Both sides signed a 2015 peace deal aimed at curbing violence in Mali's north, but both have repeatedly violated a ceasefire.

Several of the peace deal's key planks have yet to be fully implemented, while jihadists continue to roam the north and centre of the country, despite being ousted from key northern towns by an ongoing French-led military intervention in 2013.

Meanwhile, former rebels still control the city of Kidal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

Botswana last month moved to crack down on the booming trade in donkey skins that has been fuelled by demand from China
In Botswana Chinese man arrested over donkey skin trade
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo (L), shown with his wife Liu Xia in a photograph taken in 2002 in Beijing, said he hoped 'to counter the regime's hostility with utmost goodwill, and to dispel hatred with love'.
Liu Xiaobo Chinese Nobel laureate with 'no enemies'
British Prime Minister Theresa May says it came as a "complete shock" to realise she had lost her parliamentary majority after calling a snap vote in expectation of a landslide
Theresa May British PM 'shed a little tear' at election result
Uber launched in Russia three and a half years ago, where Yandex started its taxi app in 2011 and controlled more than half of the market by 2016
Uber Taxi giant merges with Russia's Yandex in six ex-Soviet countries