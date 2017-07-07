Home > World >

Terrorism :  Suicide car bombers target Egypt checkpoint in Sinai

Jihadists have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in attacks in North Sinai since the military toppled Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

Egyptian security forces have been battling an insurgency from Islamic State group militants in North Sinai play

(AFP/File)

Egyptian security officials said two suicide car bombers on Friday struck a security checkpoint in North Sinai where Islamic State group militants are waging a deadly insurgency.

Ambulances raced to the site of the attack, which left casualties south of the town of Rafah bordering the Palestinian Gaza Strip, they said.

It was not immediately possible to obtain an official casualty toll.

Jihadists have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in attacks in North Sinai since the military toppled Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and launched a deadly crackdown on his supporters.

IS has also attacked tourists, killing all 224 on board a Russian plane carrying holidaymakers in 2015, as well as Christian churches in mainland Egypt.

