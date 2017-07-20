Home > World >

Suspected Al-Shabaab raids Kenyan village, kills 2

Local police and witnesses said the victims were shot dead at close range in the dawn attack in Mararani area.

The Mogadishu restaurants targeted in Wednesday's Shabaab attack were popular with affluent, young and diaspora Somalis play

The Mogadishu restaurants targeted in Wednesday's Shabaab attack were popular with affluent, young and diaspora Somalis

At least two persons were killed on Thursday in Kiunga, near the Kenya-Somalia border by suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen after raiding a village.

“A combined team of security agents was sent to the area to pursue the killers and they are yet to communicate,’’ a police officer, who declined to be identified said.

Somali militants had intensified their assaults on the residents of Lamu and the raid had affected tourism, the local economy and movement of people in the community.

The raid had also led to the closure of some schools in the community

With the country’s general elections scheduled for Aug. 8, it is unclear if the residents of Lamu would be able to cast their votes.

About 20 people were killed in the area recently.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that the terrorists should be killed and buried.

Kenyatta pledged to meet fire-with-fire in the war against the terrorists.

“Our citizens are losing their lives. Our security forces are losing their lives. My Principal Secretary was wounded a few days ago,” said Kenyatta, while on political campaign tour of Lamu region.

The killings had continued unabated despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew impose on the area as part of efforts to stem the attacks. 

The 'Mafia Capitale' scandal had been a major factor in leaving Rome's City Hall so cash-strapped it can barely afford to carry out basic repairs
Smoke and flames rise from a blaze above Podstrana, near the Croatian Adriatic coastal town of Split, on July 18, 2017
Polish lawmakers attend a session of the Sejm -- the lower house of parliament -- in Warsaw
US President Donald Trump (C) marked the six-month point of his president with a visit to the Pentagon, shaking hands with his Defense Secretary James Mattis (L)
