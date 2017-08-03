Home > World >

Shinzo Abe :  Beleaugered Japan PM seeks new start with cabinet revamp

Shinzo Abe Beleaugered Japan PM seeks new start with cabinet revamp

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday dumped arch-conservatives and embraced critical voices in a cabinet revamp he hopes will stem a decline in public support after a series of scandals and missteps.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) has seen public support rates plummet in the past few months over an array of political troubles play

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) has seen public support rates plummet in the past few months over an array of political troubles

(AFP)

Fukushima Ex-bosses to go on trial over disaster
In Japan Court clears way for nuclear reactor restarts
Emperor Akihito Japan clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years
Emperor Akihito 5 things to know about the Japanese royals
Japan Asian country clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years
Terrorism Japan passes controversial anti-terror law despite protests
Narendra Modi Trump hosts true friend, Indian PM for first one-on-one
G20 summit Trump, world leaders to meet under North Korea shadow
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Japan launches 'telework' campaign to ease congestion
South Korea Japan protests country's 'comfort women' heritage bid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday dumped arch-conservatives and embraced critical voices in a cabinet revamp he hopes will stem a decline in public support after a series of scandals and missteps.

Political blueblood Abe, in office since late December 2012, has pushed a nationalist agenda alongside a massive policy effort to end years of on-off deflation and rejuvenate the world's third-largest economy.

But he has seen public support rates plummet in the past few months over an array of political troubles, including allegations of favouritism to a friend in a business deal -- which Abe strongly denies.

Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) suffered a drubbing in local Tokyo elections last month, which analysts and newspapers blamed on an increasing "arrogance" on the part of the prime minister.

"I deeply regret that my shortcomings have invited this situation," a chastened Abe said earlier in the day ahead of the announcement of the cabinet changes.

Taro Kono, senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has been appointed foreign minister play

Taro Kono, senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has been appointed foreign minister

(AFP)

Abe reappointed former defence minister Itsunori Onodera after close ally and fellow nationalist Tomomi Inada resigned from the post last week following a scandal at the ministry over the handling of military documents.

He also tapped a pair of lawmakers who have opposed some of his policies.

New foreign minister Taro Kono is the son of a dovish top diplomat known for issuing a landmark 1993 apology as chief cabinet secretary over Japan's use of "comfort women" -- a euphemism for sex slavery -- in World War II.

The US-educated 54-year-old is known as an independent-minded, anti-nuclear power advocate, in sharp contrast to Abe's support for atomic energy.

Kono replaced Fumio Kishida, who served as top diplomat since Abe came to power and is often seen as a future prime minister. Kishida moved to a top post in the LDP.

Meanwhile, Seiko Noda, 56, at one time hailed as Japan's most likely first female prime minister and who in 2015 tried to challenge Abe for the LDP leadership, was named internal affairs minister.

She replaced Sanae Takaichi, another close Abe ally with strongly nationalist views.

Inada, the former defence minister, delighted conservatives during her tenure but drew domestic and international criticism in December when she prayed at a controversial war shrine in Tokyo.

Japan's former post minister and consumer affairs minister Seiko Noda has been appointed internal affairs minister play

Japan's former post minister and consumer affairs minister Seiko Noda has been appointed internal affairs minister

(AFP)

Returning defence chief Onodera, 57, held the post for nearly two years until September 2014, and has vowed to restore unity and confidence within the ministry.

His appointment also comes amid rising tensions surrounding North Korea's missile development.

Pyongyang launched its latest missile late Friday, just hours after the US and Japan moved to step up sanctions against it following its earlier test of an ICBM capable of reaching parts of the US.

The new cabinet was announced by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman.

Suga, along with finance minister and deputy prime minister Taro Aso, were among officials who kept their posts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Buckingham Palace At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirementbullet
3 George Weah Ex-warlord, footballer begin Liberia presidential campaignsbullet

World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani chairs a cabinet meeting in Tehran on July 19, 2017 in this handout picture provided by his office
In Iran Government says US breaching nuclear deal as Rouhani starts new term
US President Donald Trump, calling the new Russia sanctions bill "significantly flawed", has bowed to pressure and signed it
Trump US President grudgingly signs Russia sanctions into law
US President Donald Trump is seeking to put in place a "merit-based" immigration system, with a preference for English speakers
Trump US President backs stiff curbs on legal immigration
US Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, second left, are weighing whether to have Congress replace existing authorization for the use of military force against extremists
Trump US President team open to updating war powers, US lawmakers say