Home > World >

Shell :  Europe's biggest oil refinery shut for two more weeks

Shell Europe's biggest oil refinery shut for two more weeks

It is hoped the Shell Pernis refinery in Rotterdam will be back up and running "at the earliest in the second half of August."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Shell Pernis facility, based in the port of Rotterdam, can process more than 400,000 barrels of petroleum products a day play

The Shell Pernis facility, based in the port of Rotterdam, can process more than 400,000 barrels of petroleum products a day

(AFP/File)

Hamburg Knife Attack From 'never aggressive' asylum seeker to killer
ISIS Squeezed in Raqa, jihadists ramp up counter-attacks
In Syria Despite de-escalation deal, citizens still waiting for aid: UN
United States US House votes Tuesday to sanction Russia, Iran, NKorea
In Lebanon Hezbollah launches Syria border operation
In Ukraine Fighting kills 6 soldiers in fresh spike of violence
In Malaysia France indicts two ex-bosses submarine graft case
Javier Duarte Guatemala extradites Mexican ex-governor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Europe's biggest oil refinery will remain shut for another couple of weeks after a power station on the site was hit by a huge fire, oil giant Shell said Tuesday.

It is hoped the Shell Pernis refinery in Rotterdam will be back up and running "at the earliest in the second half of August," a Shell spokesman told AFP.

Most of the units on the site have been closed since Monday "for security measures" after the pre-dawn fire broke out overnight Saturday to Sunday, the company added in a statement.

The refinery covers an area equivalent to 800 football pitches, and its pipework, if laid end to end, would be long enough to circle the Earth four times.

It has 60 factories on-site, making it also one of the largest refineries in the world.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in the early hours of Sunday. Shell has not confirmed media reports that the fire was started by a short circuit.

But a second incident occurred Monday during the cleaning of one of the factories when there was a leak of a colourless, highly reactive gas, hydrogen fluoride.

"The source of the leak was detected and it was staunched," the company said. Both the fire and the leak are now being investigated.

"We expect to restart our operations at the earliest in the second half of August," the Shell spokesman added.

The power station must also be repaired before the refinery can be go back into service.

"We regret the impact this may cause for our customers, and we are doing everything we can to minimise impact to our customers," he added, asking not to be named, and also refusing to comment on whether there would be any impact on the oil markets.

The refinery has now ceased flaring off stocks of gas as part of the safety procedures taken during a shutdown.

There will be a new "flareoff when the site is relaunched," Shell said, adding it would seek to "limit any inconvenience" to those nearby.

The facility, based in the port of Rotterdam, can process more than 400,000 barrels of petroleum products a day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 George Weah Ex-warlord, footballer begin Liberia presidential campaignsbullet
3 Buckingham Palace At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirementbullet

World

Prince Philip steps down from official royal duties Wednesday at the age of 96
Prince Philip Loyal monarch who brought human touch to royal pomp
The sailor from USS Stethem was reported missing while the ship was conducting routine operations in the South China Sea
South China Sea US sailor missing during joint naval drill
New Zealand's new opposition leader Jacinda Ardern says it is 'totally unacceptable' to say women should have to answer questions in the workplace on their plans for parenthood
In New Zealand Opposition leader in sexism row over baby plans
Malaysian authorities found 23 ivory tusks in a raid at Kuala Lumpur airport
Malaysia Country seizes rare animal parts worth almost $1 mn