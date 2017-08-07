Home > World >

Google :  Row over search giant employee's defense of tech gender gap

Google Row over search giant employee's defense of tech gender gap

Google found itself at the center of controversy Sunday after an employee in a leaked internal document claimed "biological causes" explained the lack of women in tech industry leadership roles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The controversy comes as increasing numbers of women are going public with complaints of gender-based discrimination in Silicon Valley play

The controversy comes as increasing numbers of women are going public with complaints of gender-based discrimination in Silicon Valley

(AFP/File)

iI US Secretive global group gathers to mull Trump era
LGBT Foreigners banned as Singapore holds gay-rights rally
Donald Trump US President faces pressure as climate decision looms
EU Facebook, Google crack down on hate speech
Climate Change Bloomberg leads mass coalition declaring support for Paris deal
In Czech 'GyroDrive' beats flying cars for hybrid licence
In France Far-right voter on trial for helping a migrant
Yahoo Marissa Mayer fades out as tech giant ends its run
President Donald Trump Google hit with record 2.4-bn-euro EU fine
Google Internet giant asks US court to block Canadian global delisting order
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Google found itself at the center of controversy Sunday after an employee in a leaked internal document claimed "biological causes" explained the lack of women in tech industry leadership roles.

The screed -- dubbed "sexist" by US media -- revived the simmering debate over a culture of sexism and lack of diversity in tech sectors.

"I'm simply stating that the distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don't see equal representation of women in tech and leadership," read the 3,000-word fulmination by an anonymous male software engineer.

According to the author, natural aptitudes of men allow them to become better computer programmers. Women, he said, have more "openness directed towards feelings and aesthetics rather than ideas" -- meaning they "prefer jobs in social or artistic areas."

In response to the leaked memo, Danielle Brown, Google's new vice president of diversity, told employees in an email that "it's not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes or encourages".

"Changing a culture is hard, and it's often uncomfortable," she said.

Brown added, however, that "part of building an open, inclusive environment means fostering a culture in which those with alternative views, including different political views, feel safe sharing their opinions."

The controversy comes as increasing numbers of women are going public with complaints of gender-based discrimination in Silicon Valley.

Uber's embattled chief executive Travis Kalanick resigned earlier this year under pressure from investors seeking to clean up the company's allegedly toxic corporate culture.

His departure capped a rocky period for the global ridesharing giant, which has been roiled by disturbing reports of cutthroat workplace conditions, harassment and discrimination.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mexico Mass grave found in northern Mexico, authorities saybullet
2 In France Petition against French First Lady garners 160,000 signaturesbullet
3 In Tunisia Fishermen vow to block 'racist' anti-migrant shipbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
A young Libyan uses a mobile phone app to pay at a Benghazi store that accepts electronic payment systems
In Libya Cash crisis pushes people to virtual payments
Recently-elected Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev seemed to relax the line of nationalist predecessors in suggesting the country can use a "FYROM reference" in its name as it targets NATO membership
In Macedonia Government aims to solve protracted name row with Greece
Each year humpback whales migrate north from the Antarctic to the warmer climate off Australia's coastline to mate and give birth
In Australia Passenger knocked out as whale slams into boat