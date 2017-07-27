Home > World >

Robert Mugabe :  Wife urges leader to name his successor

Robert Mugabe Wife urges leader to name his successor

Grace Mugabe contradicted the veteran leader, who also attended the meeting, saying he should name a successor.

  • Published:
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe play

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe

(az.trend.az)

In South Africa 3 lions shot after escaping from Kruger Park
In Botswana Chinese man arrested over donkey skin trade
In Zimbabwe Police crack down on protesters demanding electoral reform
Lifestyle These are the cities where Africa's wealthiest live
Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe's President returns from Singapore medical care
Trump Like father, like son: Don Jr is brash attack dog
Lions Four escape from S.Africa's Kruger Park
Robert Mugabe Zimbabwe leader sells cows to fund AU
Zimbabwe Country begins mass transfer of animals to Mozambique
In Zimbabwe Bus crash 'kills 43'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

First Lady Grace Mugabe of Zimbabwe on Thursday challenged her president husband Robert to name his preferred successor to end deepening divisions over the future leadership of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Africa’s oldest leader, Mugabe, 93, has ruled the former British colony since independence in 1980 but has insisted that ZANU-PF, and not him, will choose his eventual successor when the time comes.

However, at a meeting of ZANU-PF’s women’s wing in Harare, Grace Mugabe contradicted the veteran leader, who also attended the meeting, saying he should name a successor.

“The First Lady and Zanu-PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs have challenged the President to name his successor saying this has been the trend in other countries."

“The First Lady said there is nothing wrong with Mugabe naming his successor, saying the move will enable all members to rally behind one candidate,’’ ZBC said.

However, Mugabe did not speak at the meeting.

Fighting over leadership of a post-Mugabe ZANU-PF has intensified in the last three years, with two distinct camps emerging, one supporting Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the other rooting for Grace Mugabe.

Mugabe is ZANU-PF’s presidential candidate for the 2018 election, his last under the constitution.

He will be 99 years if he wins and completes the five-year term.

According to the constitution, elections are due after July 21, 2018.

However, political analysts said Mugabe could call for an early vote, citing his frail health, and that he may want to take advantage of divisions within opposition ranks.

Zimbabwe has since independence always held elections in March, with the exception of 2000 and 2013, both years when elections were delayed by a constitutional referendum.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
2 In Brazil Regulators greenlight Natura buying The Body Shopbullet
3 Nelson Mandela Book on former president withdrawn after outrage from...bullet

World

Protesters have taken to the streets across Poland after lawmakers adopted a controversial reform of the Supreme Court despite the threat of unprecedented EU sanctions
EU Organisation could halt Poland's voting rights over court reforms
The building in Semeac is one of 62 budget hotels bought by the state to house some of the asylum-seekers currently sleeping rough on the streets of Paris or the northern port of Calais
In France Anti-migrant wall demolished after project scaled back
Trump's announcement banning transgender people from serving in the US military was a stunning reversal from Obama-era policies
Donald Trump President says transgender personnel barred from US military
Chinese and Indian soldiers stand guard at the Nathu La border crossing in India's northeastern Sikkim state, near the disputed Doklam territory
China, India Countries locked in high-stakes, high-altitude border row