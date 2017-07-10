Home > World >

Rex Tillerson :  US Secretary of State declares his nostalgia for old oil life

Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State declares his nostalgia for old oil life

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, expressed nostalgia for his former life as an oilman while picking up an industry award in Istanbul on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, speaks during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress opening ceremony on July 9, 2017 in Istanbul play

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, speaks during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress opening ceremony on July 9, 2017 in Istanbul

(AFP)

In Switzerland Syria sides meet again, with expectations low
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State calls on Russia to 'de-escalate' Ukraine conflict
G20 US, Russia agree on ceasefire in southwest Syria
Rex Tillerson US ready to work with Russia on Syria 'no-fly zones' - US Sec. of State
Tillerson Top US diplomat to visit Ukraine
John Kelly US homeland security chief heads to Mexico for high level talks
Donald Trump President departs US for Poland, G20 summit in Germany
Trump, Putin US President, Russian President in first showdown at fractious G20
United Nations UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea
Qatar Country to respond after Arab nations extend deadline
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil, expressed nostalgia for his former life as an oilman while picking up an industry award in Istanbul on Sunday.

Tillerson, often criticised for failing to communicate enough with the media and for leaving important State Department posts empty, was attending the opening of the World Petroleum Congress.

He waxed lyrical over his old job while being honoured with the Dewhurst Award for his contribution to the oil and gas industry.

Tillerson said when he was first notified he was going to receive the award -- before being nominated by President Donald Trump as top US diplomat -- he thought he would merely be interrupting a retirement spent fishing in the mountains.

"It did not quite work out that way," he said to laughs.

"I miss you as colleagues. I miss you as partners. I miss you as competitors. I miss the healthy debates. The collaboration. The breakthroughs that were achieved."

Tillerson, boss of Exxon Mobil from 2006 to 2016, said the energy business required massive long term investment, risk taking and risk management.

Speakers at the event are expected to include Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to give a keynote address on Monday. The event runs until Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Iraq Mosul becomes 'graveyard' for foreign jihadistsbullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un US bombers drill near Korea DMZ in show of forcebullet

World

Members of the self-styled Libyan National Army, loyal to the country's strongman Khalifa Haftar, roll a tank over a damaged building in central Benghazi on July 6, 2017
In Libya Jihadists battle govt forces in 'liberated' Benghazi
Syria's opposition insists that President Bashar al-Assad must step down as part of any political solution to the war, but the government says Assad's fate is not up for discussion
In Syria Peace talks resume after ceasefire
A view of Okinoshima island, which was inscribed at the 41st session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Poland on July 9
In Japan Men-only island gets UNESCO nod
Austria had barred Turkish Economy minister Nihat Zeybekci from entering the country to attend a rally
In Austria Govt bars Turkish economy minister over rally plans