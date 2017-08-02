Home > World >

Rex Tillerson :  Secretary of State says US not seeking to topple North Korea regime

Rex Tillerson Secretary of State says US not seeking to topple North Korea regime

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson promised Tuesday that the United States is not trying to topple Kim Jong-Un's North Korean regime, but warned it must halt its nuclear missile program.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on North Korea on August 1, 2017 play

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks on North Korea on August 1, 2017

(AFP)

Liu Xiaobo Chinese dissident devoted life to betterment of mankind: US
Donald Trump US President's son 'met Kremlin-linked lawyer' during election campaign
In Syria Peace talks resume after ceasefire
Jens Stoltenberg NATO says it supports Ukraine against Russia's 'aggressive actions'
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State looks to defuse Qatar crisis on Gulf tour
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State in Qatar as leaks spark fresh Gulf tension
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State looks to defuse Qatar crisis on Gulf tour
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State says China, Russia responsible for North Korea threat
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State denies suggestions he will resign
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State not stepping down - Official
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson promised Tuesday that the United States is not trying to topple Kim Jong-Un's North Korean regime, but warned it must halt its nuclear missile program.

Briefing reporters on diplomatic efforts to pressure Pyongyang, Tillerson said Washington would be willing to talk to the North if its leaders accept that they must disarm.

"We don't think having a dialogue where the North Koreans come to the table assuming they're going to maintain their nuclear weapons is productive," he warned.

But he sought to reassure the isolated authoritarian regime that it does not need a nuclear arsenal to defend itself from a US attack.

"We do not see a regime change. We do not seek the collapse of the regime. We do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula," he promised.

"We do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th parallel. And we're trying to convey that to the North Koreans.

"We are not your enemy. We're not your threat, but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us, and we have to respond."

US President Donald Trump has demanded that China, North Korea's neighbor and biggest trade partner, rein in its nuclear ambitions -- angrily tweeting over the weekend that Beijing is not doing enough.

But here too, Tillerson was more diplomatic.

"We certainly don't blame the Chinese for the situation in North Korea," Washington's top diplomat said.

"Only the North Koreans are to blame for this situation, but we do believe China has a special and unique relationship, because of this significant economic activity, to influence the North Korean regime in ways that no one else can."

Last week, Kim boasted that North Korea could now strike any target in the United States after carrying out its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Republican foreign policy hawk Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump is ready to launch a devastating military strike if diplomacy fails to stop the nuclear missile threat.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In US I've got a snake stuck to my face, woman tells rescuersbullet
3 Vladimir Putin Russian President expels 755 US diplomats from countrybullet

World

A billboard by US artist Mitch O'Connell depicting President Donald Trump displayed in Mexico City is in allusion and tribute to John Carpenter's 1988 cult movie "They Live"
In Mexico City Alien Trump descends on Mexico in artist's billboard
Brazilian President Michel Temer could face a corruption trial -- he should find out his fate on Wednesday
Michel Temer Brazil's President might stand trial over corruption allegations
Tensions between Russia and the US have soared to their highest point since Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014
In Moscow US vacates Russia compounds targeted over sanctions
Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and Malaysian foreign minister Dato Sri Anifah Aman were among those attending the special meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Benjamin Netanyahu Muslim states slam 'provocative' Israel actions in Jerusalem