Peru :  Country reconstructs face of pre-Columbian ruler

Peruvian Culture Minister Salvador del Solar traveled to Chiclayo for the unveiling, which marks the 30th anniversary of the tomb's discovery.

The Lord of Sipan was likely between the ages of 45 and 55 when he was buried around 250 AD play

The Lord of Sipan was likely between the ages of 45 and 55 when he was buried around 250 AD

(Peruvian Ministry of Culture/AFP)

Peruvian authorities have revealed the reconstructed face of the Lord of Sipan, a pre-Columbian ruler whose remains were discovered in 1987 and hailed as one of the country's most stunning archaeological finds.

A full body representation of the ancient ruler, believed to have died around the year 250, was unveiled Thursday at the Museum of the Royal Tombs of Sipan in the northern city of Chiclayo.

The Moche culture ruler's face was reconstructed by anthropologists based on the skull and facial bones of the man's mummy, archaeologist Walter Alva told AFP, speaking by phone from Chiclayo.

"The skull was quite damaged by the pressure of the earth and the burial jewels," but the anthropologists "have techniques that made virtual reconstruction possible," said Alva.

The archaeologist discovered the mummy buried with a large cache of gold and silver ornaments in the Huaca Rajada adobe pyramid complex three decades ago.

Experts believe the Lord of Sipan was between the age of 45 and 55 when he was buried.

The Moche, or Mochica, society was active along the Peruvian northern coastal region between 100 and 800 AD.

In early July scientists revealed the reconstructed face of the Lady of Cao, a woman who governed in northern Peru 1,700 years ago.

The female ruler -- unique in pre-Columbian Peru -- also belonged to the Moche culture. Her mummified remains were discovered at the Cao Viejo adobe pyramid in 2006 in the Chicama Valley, just north of the modern city of Trujillo.

