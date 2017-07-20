Home > World >

Pentagon :  Military warns of risks after Turkey reveals location of US forces in Syria

Pentagon Military warns of risks after Turkey reveals location of US forces in Syria

Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said the release of sensitive military information exposes coalition forces to "unnecessary risk."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis faces tensions with NATO ally Turkey over Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria play

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis faces tensions with NATO ally Turkey over Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria

(GETTY/AFP/File)

US, Iran Countries in tit-for-tat sanctions over missiles
In Iraq Mosul victory marks win for Pentagon training plan
Mattis Pentagon slams N.Korea 'provocation' but says focus on diplomacy
In North Korea Pentagon is confident it can stop ICBM
Donald Trump With Alaska in North Korean range, few options for US President
John McCain US Senator calls for Pakistani 'cooperation' against extremists
Baghdadi Death Kremlin says 'contradictory' reports
Jim Mattis Pentagon chief says 'no doubt' Syria behind chemical attack
Syria Chemical Attack White House Accuses Russia of Cover-Up
Bashar al-Assad Syria dominates G7 meet before Tillerson heads to Russia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States reacted angrily Wednesday after Turkey's state news agency disclosed the locations of American military posts in northern Syria, a move the Pentagon warned could put lives at risk.

The Anadolu Agency (AA) published a report Monday detailing the 10 US military facilities' whereabouts and, in some instances, the number of special operations forces working there.

Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said the release of sensitive military information exposes coalition forces to "unnecessary risk."

"While we cannot independently verify the sources that contributed to this story, we would be very concerned if officials from a NATO ally would purposefully endanger our forces by releasing sensitive information," Rankine-Galloway said.

"We have conveyed these concerns to the government of Turkey," he added, noting that the Pentagon would not comment on whether the locations listed by AA were accurate.

AA said the bases -- two airfields and eight military outposts -- are being used to support the Kurdish Democratic Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey views the PKK as a terrorist organization and the group has waged an insurgency since 1984 that has killed more than 40,000 people in Turkey.

Despite being NATO allies, the United States and Turkey have a fraught relationship over the current US-led coalition effort to defeat the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

America is relying heavily on YPG and other Kurdish elements to conduct the fighting on the ground. And it has shipped weapons to the Kurds in a move that infuriated Turkey, which worries the guns will end up in the hands of the PKK.

AA said one post in the town of Ayn Issah in northern Raqa governorate housed around 200 US soldiers and 75 French special forces troops.

Rankine-Galloway urged all factions to remain focused on the fight against IS.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
2 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
3 In Mali Soldiers' bodies recovered after 'jihadist' attackbullet

World

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang and Commerce Secretary Wilber Ross (L to R) open trade talks, with the US officials demanding more 'fair and reciprocal' trade with China
United States US, China agree to cooperate on deficit in first trade talks under Trump
A truck set ablaze by opposition activists blocks an avenue during a protest in Caracas
In Venezuela Military chiefs stand behind controversial election
Volunteers help pet owners evacuated from the Kamloops area of British Columbia as forest fires rage
In Canada Govt announces aid for evacuees as fires continue to blaze
Survivors of the deadly tower block fire in London packed a tense meeting with the local authority
London Fire Survivors slam authorities at tense meeting