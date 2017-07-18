Home > World >

Obamacare :  US health care reform collapses as two more Republicans say no

Obamacare US health care reform collapses as two more Republicans say no

Democrats are united against the controversial legislation, while Republicans Susan Collins and Rand Paul declared their opposition last week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Donald Trump's health care reform, the subject of frequent protests, is one of the pending issues forcing the US Senate to delay its summer break play

President Donald Trump's health care reform, the subject of frequent protests, is one of the pending issues forcing the US Senate to delay its summer break

(AFP/File)

Donald Trump Republican health care reform in peril as McCain recovers
John McCain Republican health care reform up in air as Senator recovers
Donald Trump US President back on offensive after brief respite in Paris
Donald Trump US President losing public support
Trump US President faces tough return to Washington 'swamp'
Obamacare Senate to delay health vote after McCain surgery
Obamacare Senate Republicans unveil health care overhaul
Donald Trump US President's agenda imperiled in distracted US Congress
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two more US Republican senators announced their opposition Monday to their party's efforts to revamp Obamacare, derailing the controversial legislation in its current form and potentially dealing a monumental setback to President Donald Trump.

Republican leaders are desperate for a major legislative victory this year -- and keen to fulfill Trump's campaign pledge to dismantle the 2010 health care reforms of his predecessor Barack Obama, formally called the Affordable Care Act.

But they had no votes to spare.

Republicans control 52 of the chamber's 100 seats. Democrats are united against the controversial legislation, while Republicans Susan Collins and Rand Paul declared their opposition last week.

So when Senate conservatives Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced late Monday they could not support the bill, the news sent shockwaves across Washington.

"We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy," Moran -- who faced considerable opposition at home in Kansas to the measure -- said in a statement, adding that the new bill "fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address health care's rising costs."

For Lee, "in addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn't go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations."

Their defections mean that the bill has no chance of even getting a vote on the Senate floor unless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decides to make significant changes to woo skeptics back into the fold.

"Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!" Trump tweeted after Lee and Moran made their opposition known.

In a statement McConnell acknowledged "regretfully" that his effort had failed. But he wasn't giving up.

"So, in the coming days, the Senate will vote to take up ... a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period," he said, without setting a date.

"Inaction is not an option," added a White House spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We look forward to Congress continuing to work toward a bill the president can sign to end the Obamacare nightmare."

'Unworkable'

Over the weekend, McConnell delayed a vote to proceed on the bill, after Senator John McCain, 80, underwent surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye and said he would recuperate at home in Arizona for at least a week.

But McCain's absence is now a moot point.

US Senator John McCain, shown here in Kabul in early July, is recovering from surgery, but the defection of two more Republican senators means his vote on health care is moot play

US Senator John McCain, shown here in Kabul in early July, is recovering from surgery, but the defection of two more Republican senators means his vote on health care is moot

(AFP)

Several Republicans had already expressed concern that the new bill could slash funding for Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor and the disabled.

The new bill would gradually roll back the program, a move that some Republicans warn could lead to millions losing coverage.

The latest defections also show that conservatives are frustrated that the new bill does not repeal the Obamacare taxes.

Democratic reaction was swift.

This failure is proof "that the core of this bill is unworkable," said top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer.

Republicans should instead "start from scratch and work with Democrats on a bill that lowers premiums, provides long-term stability to the markets and improves our health care system."

'Wheels off the bus'

Republican leaders are eager to notch a major victory for Trump in Congress as he nears the six-month mark of his presidency.

Congress could also address tax reform and infrastructure - but the Senate must first deal with a logjam of urgent business, including whether to raise the federal borrowing limit.

Some fear that repealing Obamacare could adversely impact millions of Americans on Medicaid, or make health costs soar for people with pre-existing health conditions.

There is little institutional support for the bill, and even less for an amendment introduced by Senator Ted Cruz that would allow insurers to offer bare-bones plans that do not comply with Obamacare's coverage requirements.

The chief executives of America's Health Insurance Plans and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association called it "simply unworkable in any form."

A Post poll released Sunday showed Americans preferred Obamacare to the Republican plan by 50 percent to 24 percent.

Despite the Republican setback, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said his Republican colleagues will not easily give up.

"There's a couple wheels off the bus right now," Murphy told MSNBC after the announcement from Lee and Moran.

But "they are not going to give up on it," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 LGBT Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoulbullet
2 In Cameroon Army vessel capsizes at sea, dozens missing - Security sourcesbullet
3 In DR Congo Kidnapped US journalist found safe and soundbullet

World

The Russian branch of Jehovah's Witnesses had appealed a ban on their religion, which the justice ministry had labeled an extremist organization in this April 2017 hearing, but the Russian Supreme Court upheld the ban
Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmed
US President Donal Trump described his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro (pictured) as 'a bad leader who dreams of becoming a dictator'
Donald Trump US President threatens Venezuela with 'economic actions'
More than 86,000 migrants have arrived in Italy this year -- a 10 percent increase over the previous year
Italy Country delays citizenship rights bill under migrant pressure
British Brexit minister David Davis (L) attracted criticism for leaving for London after a brief meeting with Michel Barnier
David Davis EU says UK negotiator's early Brexit 'not a problem'