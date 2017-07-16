Home > World >

Obamacare :  Senate to delay health vote after McCain surgery

Obamacare Senate to delay health vote after McCain surgery

The US Senate will "defer" its work on repealing and replacing Obamacare as senior lawmaker John McCain recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye, the chamber's Republican leader announced late Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US Senator John McCain is being treated for a blood clot above his eye play

US Senator John McCain is being treated for a blood clot above his eye

(AFP/File)

In US Uninsured rise by 23 million under Republican health bill
Trump Two months on, US President's supporter is mired in doubt
Donald Trump US President's first 100 days - a chaotic discovery of power
Obamacare Anxious for win, Republicans revive US health care push
Trump US Presidents reversals hint at populists' diminished sway on economy
Donald Trump Trump signs law rolling back Planned Parenthood funding protection
Donald Trump Eager for 100-day wins, US President eyes govt funding, border, taxes
Trump 'Happy' with achievements in 100 days
In US Health care a privilege, not a right
Obamacare Republican lawmaker gets drubbing over health reform
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US Senate will "defer" its work on repealing and replacing Obamacare as senior lawmaker John McCain recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye, the chamber's Republican leader announced late Saturday.

The health care reform bill, a central campaign pledge by President Donald Trump and many of his fellow Republicans, has already neared collapse, with two Republicans publicly opposing it. It would likely fail without McCain's vote.

"There are few people tougher than my friend John McCain, and I know he'll be back with us soon," Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement wishing the senior Arizona lawmaker well.

"While John is recovering, the Senate will continue our work on legislative items and nominations, and will defer consideration of the Better Care Act."

The Mayo Clinic, which performed the surgery Friday in Phoenix, said the five-centimeter (two-inch) blood clot was "successfully removed" from above his left eye during a "minimally invasive" craniotomy with an eyebrow incision.

Tissue pathology reports are due in the coming days.

McCain's office said the lawmaker, "in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family," would recover in Arizona through next week.

Achieving Trump's goal to end predecessor Barack Obama's 2010 sweeping reforms has been elusive in the first six months of the new administration.

Several Republicans in the party's conservative and moderate wings have expressed deep concerns over the latest draft unveiled Thursday.

Some fear that repealing the Affordable Care Act -- the formal name of Obamacare -- could adversely impact millions of Americans by effectively forcing them off of Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor and the disabled, or making health costs soar for people with pre-existing conditions.

With Democrats united in opposition, McConnell needs support from at least 50 out of 52 Republicans to pass the measure in the 100-member chamber. In the event of a 50-50 split, Vice President Mike Pence would cast the tie-breaking vote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migrationbullet
2 Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opposition holds vote to rattle Presidentbullet
3 In Thai 'Girls as dessert': Sex scandal exposes grim traditionbullet

World

Three's a crowd? Macron, Merkel and Trump share a moment at the G20 summit in Hamburg
Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 8, 2017
Xi Jinping US-China rifts widen despite economic headway
Orania, a whites-only enclave in South Africa, was set up in the dying years of apartheid and is protected by the constition.
In South Africa White enclave eyes move to e-cash
US President Donald Trump waves to well wishers as he arrives at the 72nd US Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey
Trump US President faces tough return to Washington 'swamp'