Home > World >

Obamacare :  IMF urges US to 'protect' gains won

Obamacare IMF urges US to 'protect' gains won

IMF released its annual report on the US economy and warned about the potential damage threatened by the proposed replacement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US protesters demonstrate against the Republicans' healthcare bill as they stage a rally outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC play

US protesters demonstrate against the Republicans' healthcare bill as they stage a rally outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

(AFP/File)

Obamacare US Senate rejects partial repeal, bitter blow to Trump
John McCain Legislator to return to US Senate as health vote teeters
Donald Trump Trump pressures Republicans to repeal Obamacare
Donald Trump President fumes as US health care reform bid collapses
Donald Trump President blames Democrats for failure of bill to replace Obamacare
Obamacare US health care reform collapses as two more Republicans say no
Donald Trump Republican health care reform in peril as McCain recovers
John McCain Republican health care reform up in air as Senator recovers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday weighed into the US health care debate, urging the Trump administration to "protect" the gains achieved under President Barack Obama.

As the US Senate continues the heated debate over repealing the Affordable Care Act implemented under Obama, the IMF released its annual report on the US economy and warned about the potential damage threatened by the proposed replacement.

"Health care policies should protect those gains in coverage that have been achieved since the financial crisis (particularly for those at the lower end of the income distribution)," the IMF staff said in its Article IV report.

The changes contemplated would either lead to a loss of coverage or the need for increased federal subsidies to sustain the same level of coverage, and "a significant increase in costs for older and poorer individuals whereas the embedded tax relief would be mostly incident on higher income households."

They argued that doing so will help the US economy by increasing productivity and labor force participation.

"This, in turn, will strengthen growth and job creation, reduce economic insecurity associated with the lack of health coverage, and have positive effects for the medium-term fiscal position."

While the IMF recognized the "polarized societal views over the appropriate way forward" which makes reaching an agreement difficult, it urged caution in the design of a healthcare reform.

"Such changes ought to be undertaken carefully," and should avoid "excluding those with limited incomes from the healthcare system."

The US authorities responded to the report by saying Obamacare is "fundamentally flawed and a new approach is required."

The IMF last month released the main points of the Article IV report, including cutting the growth forecast for the US economy 2.1 percent in 2017 and 2018, down from 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The downgrade came after it became clear the details of expected fiscal stimulus and tax reforms promised by the Trump administration remained unclear and the US was facing "significant policy uncertainties."

In the full report released Thursday, the fund said, "strengthening growth outcomes and ensuring a more broad-based improvement in living standards will require a transformation of the US economic model."

That will include some policies President Donald Trump has said he favors including tax reform, more effective regulation, infrastructure spending, "reprioritizing federal spending," and "a free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade regime."

However, the report said its discussions with US officials "revealed differences in a range of policy areas and left open questions as to whether the administration’s proposed policy strategies are best suited to achieve their intended purpose."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
2 In Uruguay Citizens registering to buy legal weed up almost 50% in a weekbullet
3 Donald Trump Under pressure, US President calls for Hillary...bullet

World

Tomomi Inada, a close confidante of Abe who shares his staunchly nationalist views, was appointed defence minister in August 2016, a time when she was touted as a possible future prime minister
Japan Country's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
Israeli security forces hold position as they stand guard in front of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Haram al-Sharif mosque compound on July 27, 2017
In Israel Clashes feared after Palestinians end holy site boycott
Vitaly Churkin had been Russia's UN ambassador since 2006
Russia Country appoints new ambassador to UN
EU diplomats says chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that the start of trade talks with Britain may be delayed
Brexit Negotiator warns of trade talks delay