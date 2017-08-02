Home > World >

Nicolas Maduro :  President's son joins disputed Venezuela assembly

Nicolas Maduro President's son joins disputed Venezuela assembly

The 27-year-old son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was confirmed on Tuesday as one of the 545 members of a new, all-powerful assembly whose creation has sparked protests and international condemnation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro, left, is joining his father's disputed assembly to rewrite the constitution play

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's son, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro, left, is joining his father's disputed assembly to rewrite the constitution

(AFP/File)

In Venezuela Amid chaos of street protests, a lone violinist plays
In Venezuela Opposition urges boycott of vote to overhaul constitution
In Venezuela Fears mount as death toll passes 100
Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition readies fresh strike
In Venezuela 'Shadow' high court judge jailed
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's violinist protestor injured again
In Venezuela Maduro snubbed at Venezuela vote - 'person does not exist'
Despacito Singers of hit song slam Venezuela's Maduro for 'illegal' use
In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during voting
In Venezuela Country increasingly isolated after deadly vote
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 27-year-old son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was confirmed on Tuesday as one of the 545 members of a new, all-powerful assembly whose creation has sparked protests and international condemnation.

Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, also known as "Nicolasito" or "little Nicolas," will join his stepmother, Maduro's wife Cilia Flores, 60, on the Constituent Assembly that was elected on Sunday to rewrite Venezuela's constitution.

His seat on the new body, confirmed by the electoral authority, will be his first foray into a higher-profile public role at age 27.

The economist by training already has served as head of the national film institute and in the vice president's office as a head of presidential delegations. Previously, he headed an anti-corruption office in the president's office.

Maduro insisted on seeing the assembly elected, despite objections from the opposition that it would undermine democracy by superseding the opposition-dominated congress.

The vote was marred by deadly protests, adding to a death toll of 125 in the past four months in demonstrations against Maduro and against the assembly.

The opposition also said turnout was far lower than the eight million voters the electoral authority claimed.

Maduro's son, who played the flute in Venezuela's system of youth orchestras, is a committed follower of the socialist revolution incarnated by the president and his late predecessor Hugo Chavez, according to his Twitter profile.

Two thirds of the new assembly were drawn geographically, from municipalities, and the rest were elected from societal and industry sectors.

The opposition did not field any candidates and boycotted the election, meaning the Constituent Assembly is made up of followers and allies of Maduro's Socialist Party.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In US I've got a snake stuck to my face, woman tells rescuersbullet
3 Vladimir Putin Russian President expels 755 US diplomats from countrybullet

World

Tensions between Russia and the US have soared to their highest point since Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014
In Moscow US vacates Russia compounds targeted over sanctions
Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and Malaysian foreign minister Dato Sri Anifah Aman were among those attending the special meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
Benjamin Netanyahu Muslim states slam 'provocative' Israel actions in Jerusalem
Donald Trump has found himself once again mired in the Russia scandal, thanks to a report suggesting he indeed knew about his son Don Jr's meeting with a Russian lawyer -- and drafted a misleading account of it given to the media
Trump White House admits US President 'weighed in' on son's Russia statement
A Yemeni fighter loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni president holds a rocket launcher on his shoulder
In Yemen Saudi coalition blocks fuel for UN aid planes to Sanaa