Home > World >

Nemtsov :  Daughter of murdered politician appeals trial verdict

Nemtsov Daughter of murdered politician appeals trial verdict

The daughter of slain Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov has filed an appeal against the verdict in his murder trial, calling for the case to be reexamined, her lawyer said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was gunned down in February 2015 play

Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was gunned down in February 2015

(AFP/File)

In Russia Jury finds five guilty of Kremlin foe Nemtsov murder
In Russia Prosecutors ask jurors to find accused Nemtsov killers guilty
Vladimir Kara-Murza Kremlin critic urges US ties to Russia's democracy movement
In Russia Thousands march in Moscow two years after Putin foe killed
Putin President critic leaves Russia for treatment after 'poisoning'
Kara-Murza Putin critic suffered 'acute poisoning'
In Russia Kremlin critic hospitalised on life support
Andrei Lugovoi Litvinenko murder suspect calls being on US blacklist 'absurd'
Putin Russia's president vows Nemtsov's killing will be solved, guilty punished
UPDATE 2-Scores of Russian soldiers killed in east Ukraine - opposition report
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The daughter of slain Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov has filed an appeal against the verdict in his murder trial, calling for the case to be reexamined, her lawyer said Friday.

A court last week handed lengthy jail terms to five Chechens convicted of the contract killing of Nemtsov, even though his allies insisted the masterminds remain unidentified.

Nemtsov's daughter called for prosecutors to change the classification of the case from murder to political assassination, her lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Interfax news agency.

The former deputy prime minister and fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin was gunned down in February 2015 as he crossed a bridge near the Kremlin.

"As Zhanna Nemtsova's representatives, we have submitted an appeal against the verdict of the Moscow military district court, in which we ask for the verdict to be cancelled and the case returned to prosecutors," lawyer Mikhailova said.

Zhanna Nemtsova had complained after the guilty verdict that "This was not a complete investigation but only an imitation."

Mikhailova said that Nemtsov's family "categorically does not agree with the classification of the defendants' actions as murder and consider the crime should be reclassified as assassination of a state or public figure."

She backed this by saying that Nemtsov was a regional lawmaker when he was murdered.

The family's legal team has consistently argued that the motive for Nemtsov's murder was clearly to halt his political and public activities.

Nemtsov's daughter and his supporters have also criticised the investigation for failing to identify the mastermind.

They say that people close to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov who were linked to the murder have not been investigated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast West African countries set date for work on...bullet
2 Albania In first, migrants try to fly from France to UK on light aircraftbullet
3 Pentagon Military warns of risks after Turkey reveals location of US...bullet

World

White House spokesman Sean Spicer takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 20, 2017
Sean Spicer President Trump's White House spokesman resigns
A Palestinian protester holds a copy of the Koran and shouts slogans in front of Israeli security forces during a demonstration in Jerusalem's Old City on July 20, 2017
Israel Country bars men under 50 from Jerusalem Old City prayers
Palestinian worshippers run for cover as Israeli forces fire tear gas following protest prayers held outside Jerusalem's Old City on July 21, 2017, after police denied entry to men under 50
Israel Clashes after country restricts Jerusalem Old City prayers
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 20, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) visiting a newly-built dental sanitary goods factory at an undisclosed location in North Korea
North Korea Country's economy grows at fastest pace in 17 years