Home > World >

Nelson Mandela :  Former president's ambulance 'caught fire', his surgeon reveals

Nelson Mandela Former president's ambulance 'caught fire', his surgeon reveals

The incident is one of several bizarre episodes contained in the book chronicling Mandela's final years by Vejay Ramlakan...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The late South African president Nelson Mandela, pictured in 2009 play

The late South African president Nelson Mandela, pictured in 2009

(AFP/File)

In South Africa 'White Zulu' Johnny Clegg bids fans goodbye
Ai Weiwei Provocateur taunts US with activist piece
In South Africa Country confronts apartheid-era custody deaths
South Africa Party says ANC 'damaged' by Zuma scandals
Jacob Zuma South Africa's Zuma survives renewed calls to resign
Cyril Ramaphosa Deputy President warns South Africa risks becoming 'mafia state'
UNICEF Children in war zones need education, say campaigners
UNICEF Children in war zones need education, say campaigners
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An ambulance carrying South Africa's first democratically elected president Nelson Mandela caught fire as it was rushing him to hospital, his doctor revealed in a book published on Monday.

The incident is one of several bizarre episodes contained in the book chronicling Mandela's final years by Vejay Ramlakan, who was South Africa's surgeon general and the former president's physician until his death in 2013.

Ramlakan was accompanying Mandela from his Johannesburg home to a specialist heart hospital in Pretoria in June 2013 when smoke began billowing from the ambulance carrying the former liberation leader.

"A pall of black smoke enveloped the ambulance as it slowed to a halt in the fast lane of the freeway," Ramlakan wrote.

"I lifted my focus from the section of road in the headlights to glance ahead and saw what appeared to be a vehicle on fire.... This was awful. Madiba in an ambulance on fire," added Ramlakan, using Mandela's clan name.

Despite the fears of Mandela's medical team, their patient was unharmed and after 30 minutes was transferred to a backup ambulance to complete the journey.

Ramlakan also revealed that shortly after Mandela's death at the age of 95 in December 2013 following a prolonged respiratory infection, a spy camera was found in the morgue where his body was held.

"I found this a symptom of the lunacy of persons whose unfettered curiosity was most barbaric," he wrote.

In 2011, three spy cameras filming the Mandela household and family cemetery were also discovered near Qunu, Mandela's birth village in South Africa's Eastern Cape region, 450 kilometres (280 miles) southwest of Durban, Ramlakan wrote.

The book "Mandela's Last Years" was released ahead of Mandela Day on Tuesday, an annual day to honour his memory.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 LGBT Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoulbullet
2 In Cameroon Army vessel capsizes at sea, dozens missing - Security sourcesbullet
3 In DR Congo Kidnapped US journalist found safe and soundbullet

World

The Russian branch of Jehovah's Witnesses had appealed a ban on their religion, which the justice ministry had labeled an extremist organization in this April 2017 hearing, but the Russian Supreme Court upheld the ban
Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmed
A forest fire consumes vegetation next to a monastery on the Lustica peninsula near the town of Tivat, Montenegro, on July 17, 2017
Montenegro Country asks for international help to fight fires
US President Donal Trump described his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro (pictured) as 'a bad leader who dreams of becoming a dictator'
Donald Trump US President threatens Venezuela with 'economic actions'
North Korea test-fires an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4, 2017
North Korea EU raises prospect of new sanctions