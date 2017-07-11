Home > World >

Myanmar :  US pressures government to accept UN rights probe

Myanmar US pressures government to accept UN rights probe

Yangon officials said last week that they would deny visas to the three-person team mandated by the UN .

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Muslim Rohingya gather at the Thet Kal Pyin displacement camp in Sittwe in 2016 play

Muslim Rohingya gather at the Thet Kal Pyin displacement camp in Sittwe in 2016

(AFP/File)

Ai Weiwei Provocateur taunts US with activist piece
Kim Jong-Un North Korea threatens to kill South Korea's ex-president Park
Myanmar Country's govt defends detention of journalists
In Thailand Myanmar migrant workers victims of a broken system
In Myanmar Thailand torch $1 billion of seized drugs
In Myanmar Desperate Rohingya seek new escape routes from Bangladesh
In China Bank boasts rising lending power
In Bangladesh Heavy rains, landslides kill at least 77
Myanmar Plane Crash Mass funeral held for victims as storm slows search
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday ramped up pressure on the Myanmar government to accept a UN fact-finding mission tasked with investigating human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims.

Yangon officials said last week that they would deny visas to the three-person team mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to investigate abuses reportedly committed by security forces in Rakhine state.

"It is important that the Burmese government allow this fact-finding mission to do its job," Haley said in a statement.

"The international community cannot overlook what is happening in Burma – we must stand together and call on the government to fully cooperate with this fact-finding mission."

Myanmar's de facto leader and Nobel prize winning democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi has rejected the UN fact-finding mission, arguing that the government is carrying out its own investigation.

The north of Rakhine state has been under lockdown since October, when the military launched a campaign to hunt down Rohingya militants who staged deadly attacks on police posts.

More than 90,000 Rohingya have been forced to flee their homes since last October, according to UN estimates.

A UN report in February said the campaign against the Rohingya, who are denied citizenship and other rights in Myanmar, "very likely" amounted to war crimes.

Haley said the violence in Rakhine continues to claim lives and that there were continuing allegations of sexual violence targeting women and children.

In May, the Geneva-based rights council appointed Indira Jaising of India, Radhika Coomaraswamy of Sri Lanka and Christopher Dominic Sidoti of Australia to serve as the three members of the fact-finding mission.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Guyana Armed inmates keep police at bay as fire destroys prisonbullet
3 In South Sudan Country marks another year of freedom without peacebullet

World

Turkey accuses Gulen of ordering the failed plot to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but Gulen strongly denies the charges
Turkey Middle Eastern detains 42 university staff over alleged Gulen links
A statue of a teenage girl symbolising former "comfort women" who served as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II, in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul
South Korea Japan protests country's 'comfort women' heritage bid
Many people took to social media to dismiss Iberia's claimed justification for having required women to take pregnancy tests
Iberia Spanish airline drops pregnancy tests after fine
US pop star Madonna has adopted four Malawian children
Madonna US pop superstar in Malawi to open kids' hospital wing