Home > World >

Michel Temer :  Lawmakers back quashing corruption trial of Brazil's President

Michel Temer Lawmakers back quashing corruption trial of Brazil's President

Brazilian President Michel Temer looked on track on Thursday to avoid trial over graft charges, after a committee of lawmakers recommended the accusations against him be shelved ahead of a congressional vote.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Representatives of the opposition protest in the lower house's Committee on Constitution and Justice against the veto to the report authorizing the opening of proceedings in the Supreme Court against President Temer, in Brasilia, on July 13, 2017 play

Representatives of the opposition protest in the lower house's Committee on Constitution and Justice against the veto to the report authorizing the opening of proceedings in the Supreme Court against President Temer, in Brasilia, on July 13, 2017

(AFP)

Lula da Silva Former Brazil leader gets nearly 10 years in jail for graft
Lula da Silva Former Brazil leader sentenced to jail for graft
In Brazil Celso Jacob - jailbird by night, congressman by day
In Brazil President Temer presents corruption defense, denies bribery
Michel Temer Brazil president to present graft defense Wednesday
In Brazil Ex-minister to President Temer arrested for corruption
In Brazil Who's Who in presidential corruption scandal
In Brazil Former minister sentenced to 12 years in prison
In Brazil Police accuse Temer of receiving bribes
In Brazil President to sue tycoon for slander
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazilian President Michel Temer looked on track on Thursday to avoid trial over graft charges, after a committee of lawmakers recommended the accusations against him be shelved ahead of a congressional vote.

If the matter is put aside, Temer would win some respite just one day after a predecessor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was convicted and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison on charges of corruption and money laundering.

But Brazil's chief public prosecutor could still lodge new graft charges against Temer, who took over the presidency after Lula's protegee Dilma Rousseff was impeached and ousted last year.

Brazil's full Chamber of Deputies is expected within days to vote on whether the Supreme Court should put Temer on trial.

The president has denied the allegations that he took a $150,000 bribe from a meatpacking firm.

Police arrested an adviser of Temer's with a suitcase full of money, which prosecutors allege was destined for Temer as a bribe.

An audio recording also emerged of Temer apparently approving the payment of hush money to a jailed ally.

The congressional committee on the constitution, justice and citizenship voted 40 votes to 25 to shelve the accusations.

For congress to approve a trial, two-thirds of the 513 deputies have to vote in favor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo (pictured on cards) was sentenced in 2009 for 'subversion'
World reacts with praise, sadness to Liu death
Miller said the threat left her scared for the safety of herself and her family
Anti-Brexit Aristocrat jailed for online threat to activist
The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party set its sights on the Supreme Court, which supervises lower courts
In Poland Governing conservatives seek to control Supreme Court
About 2.7 million foreigners visited Madrid between January and May, a jump of 19 percent over the same period last year, according to the latest figures from national statistics institute INE
In Spain Tourism sector expects another bumper year