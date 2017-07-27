Home > World >

Manchester Attack :  Funeral held for youngest victim

Mourners carrying roses paid their last respects on Wednesday to eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

During the funeral service her former headteacher paid tribute to Saffie Rose Roussos as "ambitious, good-humoured, loving and passionate" play

(AFP)

Her mother Lisa Roussos, who was badly injured in the attack, attended the funeral with her arm still in a cast at Manchester Cathedral in northwest England.

Saffie's father Andrew was one of the bearers of the wicker casket, which was adorned with roses.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and city police chief Ian Hopkins were also among the mourners in what was the final funeral from the tragedy.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, a British Muslim of Libyan origin, blew himself up outside one of the arena exits after a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande, who is popular with teens and pre-teens.

Seven of the victims were under 18 years old.

Although the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group, police believe Abedi acted largely alone.

In Tarleton, the village where Roussos and her brother went to school, streets were decorated with pink ribbons tied to gate posts and lamp posts.

During the funeral service, her headteacher Chris Upton remembered her as an ardent Ariana Grande fan.

"The irony of this tragedy is that the concert was a wonderful experience for her," he said, paying tribute to her "quiet confidence" and enthusiasm.

"As you leave the cathedral today, try and be a little bit more like Saffie -- ambitious, good-humoured, loving and passionate," he said.

