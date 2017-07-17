Home > World >

Malaysia :  Country arrests Vietnamese man for 'ivory smuggling'

Malaysia Country arrests Vietnamese man for 'ivory smuggling'

The man was detained Friday at Kuala Lumpur's main international airport after flying into the country from Addis Ababa...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Malaysian authorities have arrested a Vietnamese man and seized a stash of elephant ivory worth almost $70,000 play

Malaysian authorities have arrested a Vietnamese man and seized a stash of elephant ivory worth almost $70,000

(AFP/File)

Ukraine Country wants Russia held to account over MH17 downing
In Ukraine On third MH17 anniversary, families to unveil 'living memorial'
In Singapore Banker handed new convictions in 1MDB-linked case
Vladimir Putin MH17 lawyer tells Russian President to 'make amends' over crash
In Singapore Human rights activists urge country to halt execution of Malaysian drug convict
South China Sea US warplanes fly over disputed area
Malaysia Airlines Trial of any MH17 suspects to be held in Dutch court
South China Sea US warship sails close to island occupied by Beijing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Malaysian authorities have arrested a Vietnamese man and seized a stash of elephant ivory worth almost $70,000, an official said Monday, highlighting the country's role as a hub for the wildlife-smuggling trade.

The man was detained Friday at Kuala Lumpur's main international airport after flying into the country from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, said airport customs chief Hamzah Sundang.

Officials stopped the suspected smuggler -- whose identity was not revealed -- in the airport terminal as he was acting suspiciously.

When they checked his luggage, they found 10 packages containing elephant ivory weighing 36 kilograms (80 pounds) that had been cut into small pieces, which activists said was likely going to be fashioned into jewellery.

Authorities said the haul was worth about 300,000 ringgit (almost $70,000).

The man had been due to travel on to Vietnam, where there is high demand for ivory which is prized locally for decorative purposes and in traditional medicine.

The latest seizure underlines Malaysia's role as a transit point in the global wildlife smuggling trade. Earlier this month, Hong Kong customs officials discovered 7.2 tonnes of ivory tusks in a shipment from Malaysia.

The global trade in elephant ivory, with rare exceptions, has been outlawed since 1989 after populations of the African giants dropped from millions in the mid-20th century to around 600,000 by the end of the 1980s.

Anyone found guilty of importing rare animals or their parts into Malaysia can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

Kanitha Krishnasamy, acting regional director for wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic, hailed the latest discovery by Malaysian authorities, which follows recent seizures of rhino horns and pangolins.

She said the operations were "crippling illegal traders from profiting from this business".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomatbullet
2 Xi Jinping US-China rifts widen despite economic headwaybullet
3 LGBT Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoulbullet

World

Protesters are doused with water during the "Welcome to Hell" rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017
Angela Merkel German Chancellor stands by Hamburg G20 despite violent protests
Deputy judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeie, shown in March 2017, announced that a US citizen accused of "infiltration" in Iran had been sentenced to 10 years in prison
In Iran US-China citizen given 10 years for espionage
Map of the US state of Arizona locating a deadly flash flooding
In Arizona Eight dead, several missing in flash-flooding
'Surfing was my secret' says US writer and 2016 Pulitzer prize winner William Finnegan
Barbarian Days Surf epic is escapist bestseller for Trump's America