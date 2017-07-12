Home > World >

Lula da Silva :  Former Brazil leader sentenced to jail for graft

Lula da Silva Former Brazil leader sentenced to jail for graft

Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday to nine and a half years in prison for corruption and money laundering.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, shown here at the Workers' Party congress in June, is likely to appeal his corruption sentence play

Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, shown here at the Workers' Party congress in June, is likely to appeal his corruption sentence

(AFP/File)

In Brazil Former minister sentenced to 12 years in prison
Lula da Silva Brazil's ex-President says leftists will return to power
In Brazil Crisis heads into weekend of protests, negotiations
Michel Temer Brazil's president reeling after hush money claim
Lula da Silva Corruption case to close June 20
In Brazil Temer's presidency hits year mark in turmoil
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil's ex-president faces corruption court
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Supporters of Brazil's ex-President flock to protest court hearing
Lula da Silva 5 court cases connected to Car Wash bribery scandal
Lula da Silva Brazil's former president to face nemesis in corruption court case
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday to nine and a half years in prison for corruption and money laundering.

The term was handed down against Lula over a giant embezzlement and kickbacks scheme centered on state-owned oil group Petrobras, at the heart of a sprawling corruption probe known as "Car Wash."

The judge hearing the case said Lula -- an iconic leftist politician who ruled Brazil from 2003-2010 -- remained free pending a possible appeal, according to the verdict seen by AFP.

With Brazil in the grip of prolonged political and economic uncertainty, the sentence risked scuttling a potential comeback bid by Lula in the next elections due in October 2018.

The ruling against Lula, 71, "all but rules him out of the running for next year's presidential election, and is likely to give a near-term boost to Brazilian markets," said Capital Economics, an economic analysis firm.

However, it and other observers noted that Brazil's justice system could yet end up overturning the conviction against Lula, although the courts often move at a snail's pace.

An apartment 'bribe'?

Lula has repeatedly denied taking any bribes during or after his presidency. He has described the investigation against him by Judge Sergio Moro as a campaign to preve

nt his return to power.

That part of the probe focused on allegations that Lula received a luxury seaside apartment as a bribe from one of Brazil's biggest construction companies, OAS.

The judge, who ordered the apartment be confiscated, said Lula had illegally received $1.1 million.

"Between the crimes of corruption and money laundering, there are sufficient grounds for sentences totaling nine years and six months of incarceration," Moro said in his verdict.

The sentence by Moro, whose wide popularity in Brazil for his anti-corruption work has prompted some to see him as a possible presidential candidate, fed into broader political ructions in Brazil.

Lula's chosen successor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached and booted from office last year, with her vice president, Michel Temer, taking over the reins.

Temer himself is battling for his own political survival after being charged with taking bribes.

Two weeks ago, Moro sentenced an influential minister in the governments of Lula and Rousseff, Antonio Palocci, to 12 years in prison for corruption.

Palocci played a central role in the "Car Wash" scheme, most of which unfolded when Lula's Workers' Party was in power from 2003 to 2016.

Prosecutors said Palocci was a pointman in the flow of "bribes between the Odebrecht construction group and intermediaries of the Workers' Party," laundering more than $10 million used for party campaign finances.

Odebrecht, an industrial conglomerate with projects around the world, named Palocci "the Italian" in its list of code names for politicians regularly taking bribes in exchange for lucrative contracts with Petrobras and other favors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet
3 In Chile Clashes as right-wing Catholic group protests LGBT rightsbullet

World

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is embarking on a 10-date speaking tour ahead of elections next year
In Zimbabwe Police crack down on protesters demanding electoral reform
FBI nominee Christopher Wray says he opposes the use of torture in interrogations and believes the practice is illegal and ineffective
Trump FBI nominee rejects torture
Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (C) met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) in Trieste before an annual Western Balkans summit
In Italy Govt laments migrant burden, despite French and German pledges
This photo from June 2017 shows an infant suspected of being among Yemen's 320,000 cholera cases in what a UN aid official calls a man-made scandal
In Yemen UN blames warring sides for 'man-made' cholera crisis