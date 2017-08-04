Home > World >

London :  City's ex-mayor says Venezuela crisis due to 'not killing oligarchs'

London City's ex-mayor says Venezuela crisis due to 'not killing oligarchs'

The country has been rocked by four months of clashes at anti-Maduro protests that have left more than 125 people dead.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former London mayor Ken Livingstone has long been a controversial figure play

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone has long been a controversial figure

(AFP/File)

Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan President installs disputed new assembly
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's currency crumbles at dizzying speed
Venezuela Country's opposition delays protest until Friday
Nicolas Maduro President's son joins disputed Venezuela assembly
In Venezuela Who are the jailed opposition leaders?
European Union EU says Venezuela arrests 'step in wrong direction'
Nicolas Maduro 'May God help us' -- Venezuela's under-siege opposition
In Venezuela Attorney general says won't recognize new assembly
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Outspoken former London mayor Ken Livingstone on Thursday suggested that one of the causes of Venezuela's current crisis was that former president Hugo Chavez "didn't kill all the oligarchs".

"There are real problems and (current President Nicolas) Maduro's got to tackle them," said the left-wing politician, who is currently suspended from the main opposition Labour party for saying Adolf Hitler was initially "supporting Zionism".

"But one of the things that Chavez did, when he came to power -- he didn't kill all the oligarchs," Livingstone told TalkRadio.

"There's about 200 families that control 80 percent of the wealth in Venezuela, he allowed them to live, to carry on, and I suspect a lot of them are using their power and control over imports and exports, medicines and food to make it difficult and undermine Maduro."

When asked whether there would be no crisis if the oligarchs had been killed, he said "they wouldn't be able to undermine the present government", but said he was "not in favour of killing anyone".

Livingstone was London mayor between 2000 and 2008, overseeing the city's response to the 7/7 suicide bombings, but has long been a controversial figure.

Almost half of Labour MPs signed a letter to party leader Jeremy Corbyn in April condemning the failure to expel Livingstone over his Zionism comments. He was suspended pending an investigation.

Maduro faces mounting accusations of trampling on democracy in Venezuela with Sunday's controversial election for an all-powerful "Constituent Assembly".

The country has been rocked by four months of clashes at anti-Maduro protests that have left more than 125 people dead.

Livingstone, who as mayor negotiated a deal with Chavez for Venezuela to supply the fuel for London's buses, was asked earlier this week if he still supported Maduro, and told The Times: "Oh God, yes."

On Thursday, he also blamed the United States for the situation, saying: "I suspect we'll discover that a lot of this crisis has been engineered, as it was in Brazil in '64, in Argentina, in Chile."

Veteran socialist Corbyn, riding high after far exceeding expectations in June's general election, has come under pressure to criticise Maduro after having previously called him "an inspiration to all of us".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to Francebullet
3 Shell Europe's biggest oil refinery shut for two more weeksbullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing (C) said he was "cautiously optimistic" about his company's future, as an upturn in major economies was weighed by geopolitical risks
Li Ka-shing Hong Kong tycoon 'cautious' as profits rise
Scores of people have been killed in four months of clashes at protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela Country's opposition delays protest until Friday
The UN-backed talks had been billed as the best chance to end the 40-year division of Cyprus
Cypriots Outgoing UN envoy says now up to strike deal