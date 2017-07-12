Home > World >

Liu Xiaobo :  China's Nobel laureate suffers organ failure

Liu Xiaobo China's Nobel laureate suffers organ failure

The 61-year-old democracy advocate's liver function continued to deteriorate and he suffered from "shock and organ failure"...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo's liver function continues to deteriorate and he suffers from "shock and organ failure", according to the First Hospital of China Medical University in the northeastern city of Shenyang play

Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo's liver function continues to deteriorate and he suffers from "shock and organ failure", according to the First Hospital of China Medical University in the northeastern city of Shenyang

(HANDOUT/AFP)

United States US would 'welcome' ailing Chinese dissident for medical treatment
Liu Xiaobo China's ailing Nobel laureate in 'critical condition'
Liu Xiaobo Western doctors say Chinese Nobel winner can travel
Liu Xiaobo German, US doctors visit ill Chinese Nobel winner
Liu Xiaobo China invites foreign cancer experts to treat Nobel laureate
Liu Xiaobo Nobel winner wants cancer treatment abroad, friends say
Liu Xiaobo New US ambassador keen to see Chinese dissident go abroad
Xi Jinping China bans use of torture, forced confessions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The hospital treating China's cancer-stricken Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo offered a grim update on his health on Wednesday, but human rights groups cautioned that the authorities may be manipulating the medical reports.

The 61-year-old democracy advocate's liver function continued to deteriorate and he suffered from "shock and organ failure", according to the First Hospital of China Medical University in the northeastern city of Shenyang.

The hospital's website has been giving regular updates about Liu's condition since he was admitted early last month after he was transferred from prison due to late-stage liver cancer.

The Chinese government has rebuffed international appeals to let Liu seek treatment abroad, saying he is getting the best possible care from top domestic doctors.

The United States repeated calls on Tuesday for Liu to be released and said it was ready to welcome him if he chose to be treated there.

US and German cancer experts visited Liu last weekend and determined that he was strong enough to be medically evacuated, but the hospital has issued pessimistic medical updates since then.

"As the authorities are controlling all the information about Liu Xiaobo's health condition, it's difficult to verify if the information released on the hospital's website is true or not," Amnesty International's China researcher Patrick Poon told AFP.

"It's also legitimate to question if the authorities are releasing the information about his worsening health as an attempt to delay and justify not allowing Liu Xiaobo to leave the country," Poon said.

Human Rights Watch's Asia researcher Maya Wang said there has been little information coming from Liu's family about his health, limiting the amount of independent updates.

"We simply don't know to what extent this is professional medical reports and to what extent this is politically-manipulated information," Wang said.

Amid the medical updates, a video was leaked earlier this week showing the Western doctors praising their Chinese counterparts as they stood by Liu's bedside.

The scene was denounced as propaganda by rights groups while the German embassy said Monday it "seems that security organs are steering the process, not medical experts".

But in an editorial, the state-run Global Times newspaper said the video aimed to show the Chinese doctors’ efforts to help him and said “Western forces are politicising Liu’s cancer treatment”.

Liu was arrested in 2008 after co-writing Charter 08, a bold petition that called for the protection of basic human rights and reform of China's one-party Communist system.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison in December 2009 for "subversion". At the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo in 2010, he was represented by an empty chair.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Chile Clashes as right-wing Catholic group protests LGBT rightsbullet
3 In France Far-right group hires boat to 'patrol' Med for migrantsbullet

World

Pro-Erdogan supporters gather at Taksim Square in Istanbul following a failed coup attempt, on July 16, 2016
Turkey's coup Questions linger one year on
The Britain-based Observatory's director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that "top tier commanders from IS who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi"
Islamic State IS chief reported dead after jihadists lose Mosul
Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's state visit to Britain was delayed twice
Brexit Spanish royals visit Britain despite tensions
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 people on board
Vladimir Putin MH17 lawyer tells Russian President to 'make amends' over crash