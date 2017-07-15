Home > World >

Liu Xiaobo :  China's late Nobel laureate cremated

Liu Xiaobo China's late Nobel laureate cremated

The body of China's late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo was cremated on Saturday after a ceremony attended by his wife and friends, two days after the dissident lost a battle with cancer while in custody.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This photo illustration shows a collection of Taiwanese newspapers in Taipei on July 14, 2017 reporting on the death of China's Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo play

This photo illustration shows a collection of Taiwanese newspapers in Taipei on July 14, 2017 reporting on the death of China's Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo

(AFP)

Liu Xiaobo German, US doctors visit ill Chinese Nobel winner
Liu Xiaobo China's ailing Nobel laureate in 'critical condition'
Liu Xiaobo Western doctors say Chinese Nobel winner can travel
United States US would 'welcome' ailing Chinese dissident for medical treatment
Liu Xiaobo China's Nobel laureate suffers organ failure
Liu Xiaobo Chinese Nobel laureate's breathing fails
Liu Xiaobo US lawmakers hit Beijing at hearing on Nobel laureate's death
Liu Xia The unpolitical poet who became a dissident's wife
Liu Xiaobo Former Nobel chairman stands by award
World reacts with praise, sadness to Liu death
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The body of China's late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo was cremated on Saturday after a ceremony attended by his wife and friends, two days after the dissident lost a battle with cancer while in custody.

Liu's body was cremated "in accordance with the will of his family members and local customs" in the northeastern city of Shenyang, said Zhang Qingyang, an official from the municipal office.

Officials released photos showing his wife, the poet Liu Xia, with her brother, Liu Xiaobo's brother and friends in front of the body surrounded by white flowers at a funeral home.

"Since she had just lost her husband, she was in very low spirits," Zhang said.

China's government has come under international criticism over its treatment of the democracy advocate and his wife, who has been under house arrest since 2010.

Western governments have called on Beijing to release Liu Xia and let her travel abroad.

The foreign ministry lashed out at the criticisim on Friday, saying it lodged official protests with the United States, Germany, France and the United Nations human rights office.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Thai 'Girls as dessert': Sex scandal exposes grim traditionbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

Venezuelan opposition activists protest in Caracas on July 10, 2017, demonstrations that have persisted for almost four months and left nearly 100 people dead
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opposition holds vote to rattle President
Britian's former Prime Minsiter Tony Blair won a Labour record of three straight general elections, having shifted the party from the left towards the centre ground.
Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migration
With tens of thousands of arrests and sackings since the failed coup 12 months ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cemented his grip on power buoyed by an April referendum success
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey marks year since 'epic' defeat of coup plotters
Cuban President Raul Castro has criticized President Donald Trump's partial rollback of his predecessor Barack Obama's rapprochement with the communist island
Raul Castro Cuba President warns of "a setback" in US relations