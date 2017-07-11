Home > World >

Lions :  Four escape from S.Africa's Kruger Park

Lions Four escape from S.Africa's Kruger Park

Park management said that the majestic predators were believed to have sneaked out on Sunday night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A lioness is pictured in the Kruger National Park in 2011 play

A lioness is pictured in the Kruger National Park in 2011

(AFP/File)

Wildlife Armed South African rangers, police step up search for escaped lions
In South Africa Rhino poaching dipped in 2016, stays above 1,000
Cyclone Dineo 7 killed as storm batters southern Mozambique
In South Africa Police nab Chinese man with 18 rhino horns
In South Africa Tough times for all-female anti-poaching unit
In South Africa Govt to limit farm sizes to speed land redistribution
In South Africa Tourism industry forces govt to relax visa rules
In South Africa Female anti-poachers call on U.N. to protect natural resources
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Four male lions escaped over the weekend fromm South Africa's famed Kruger National Park, officials said Monday, two months after five others slipped out.

Park management said in a statement that the majestic predators were believed to have sneaked out on Sunday night, and that they had been spotted in a nearby village.

They urged residents to "exercise extra caution" as the hunt for the animals was underway.

Kruger Park, which borders Zimbabwe and Mozambique, is home to about 1,500 lions, and nearly the size of Belgium. Animals sometimes slip past the barrier fences, especially during the dry winter season.

Two months ago, five other lions escaped from the park.

Four were re-captured in neighbouring farms and one is still on the loose.

Officials said animals usually sneaked out through dry river beds, or used holes dug out by other animals near the fences.

In 2016, a lion named Sylvester escaped twice within two months from another South African park. He was eventually re-caught and moved to a different reserve.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Guyana Armed inmates keep police at bay as fire destroys prisonbullet
3 In South Sudan Country marks another year of freedom without peacebullet

World

There has been speculation that Trump is deferring the state visit, an occasion filled with pomp that involves a banquet with Queen Elizabeth II, amid concerns that it would draw protests over his presidency
Donald Trump President's visit to Britain to be delayed until 2018
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, pictured in April 2017, called for a referendum after the Senate rejected the abolition of their own chamber, but many critics say the referundum is just preparation for Aziz's third presidential term
Mauritania Opposition vows to boycott president's referendum
A protester's shadow is cast on a Venezuelan national flag in Caracas, the capital city of a country that has hit its 100th day of anti-government protests
Venezuela Five things to know about the crisis
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame says he wants stronger ties with Israel at talks with Israel's president and prime minister
Paul Kagame Rwandan President in Israel hails 'blossoming' cooperation