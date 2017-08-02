LGBT :  Mexico's top court allows same-sex marriage in Puebla state

Mexico's south-central Puebla state became the country's latest jurisdiction to approve same-sex marriages Tuesday, after the Supreme Court gave the green light.

"It's great news, though it does not make people's fears and phobias just go away," said Onan Vazquez, leader of gay rights group No Dejarse es incluirse.

Puebla joined the states of Coahuila, Campeche, Jalisco, Michoacan, Morelos, Nayarit and Quintana Roo, along with Mexico City, as jurisdictions where same-sex marriages are now legal in mostly Catholic Mexico.

The country has 32 states.