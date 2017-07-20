Home > World >

Kuwait :  Country expels Iranian diplomats over 'terror' cell

Kuwait Country expels Iranian diplomats over 'terror' cell

Kuwait also ordered the closure of the Iranian "military, cultural and trade" missions, said the government official, who asked not to be named.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (R) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (2-R) attend a ceremony in Kuwait City on February 15, 2017 play

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (R) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (2-R) attend a ceremony in Kuwait City on February 15, 2017

(Kuwait Emiri Diwan/AFP/File)

Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State in Qatar as leaks spark fresh Gulf tension
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State looks to defuse Qatar crisis on Gulf tour
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State looks to defuse Qatar crisis on Gulf tour
United States Kuwait airline says US laptop ban lifted
In Kuwait UN political chief to discuss Gulf crisis
In Qatar Saudi-led bloc regrets 'negative' response to demands
Saudi Arabia Arabian country to discuss Qatar crisis with allies
Qatar Country's rivals look to next move in Cairo talks
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kuwait on Thursday ordered the expulsion of about 15 Iranian diplomats after the emirate's top court convicted a "terror" cell of links to the Islamic republic, a government source told AFP.

Kuwait also ordered the closure of the Iranian "military, cultural and trade" missions, said the government official, who asked not to be named.

The Gulf state's supreme court last month sentenced the mastermind of the cell to life in jail and condemned 20 others to various prison terms for alleged links with Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah and plotting terror attacks in Kuwait.

State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, who is also acting information minister, confirmed that Kuwait had taken diplomatic action against Iran but declined to specify the measures.

"Following the supreme court ruling on the case ... the government of Kuwait has decided to take measures, in accordance with diplomatic norms and the Vienna Convention, towards its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Sheikh Mohammad told AFP.

He provided no further details.

The row comes at a time when Kuwait is trying to mediate an end to the Gulf's worst diplomatic crisis in years, after Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and its allies cut ties with Qatar over accusations it is too close to Shiite Iran and funds extremists.

The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Seyassah reported on Monday that 14 of the cell's 26 members had fled to Iran by sea.

They were convicted by a lower court early last year but acquitted on appeals several months later and set free.

The supreme court, whose rulings are final, overturned their acquittal on June 18 and sentenced them to between five and 15 years in prison.

Kuwait's interior ministry confirmed on Tuesday that the 14 men were on the run but it said that they had not left the country through official exit points.

The cell was busted in August 2015 and large quantities of arms, ammunition and explosives were seized from them, according to the Kuwaiti authorities.

Kuwaiti courts convicted them of working for Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah. They were also convicted of smuggling explosives from Iran.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
2 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
3 Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast West African countries set date for work...bullet

World

A mob sets a police station on fire in Kotkhai, around 62 km from Shimla, in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on July 19, 2017
In India Riots, strikes as rape accused killed in custody
The wreckage of a bus lies in a gorge following an accident near the Indian town of Rampur on July 20, 2017
Disaster Bus crash kills 28 in northern India
Women in Saudi Arabia are required to wear long black abaya robes and cover their hair in public
In Saudi Arabia Police release Snapchat 'model in skirt' without charge
People carry signs during a march in central Kiev on July 20, 2017 to commemorate the death of investigative journalist Pavel Sheremet
In Kiev Colleagues demand answers a year after journalist slaying