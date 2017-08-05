Home > World >

Kagame secures third term by landslide in Rwanda election

Paul Kagame President secures third term by landslide in Rwanda election

It was also reported that Kagame has vowed to keep up the country's economic growth after his victory at the polls.

  • Published:
Critics of the government of President Paul Kagame have been targeted, says Amnesty play

Critics of the government of President Paul Kagame have been targeted, says Amnesty

(AFP/File)

Paul Kagame Rwandans vote as president is poised for third-term win
In Rwanda Kagame poised for third-term win in elections
In Rwanda Kagame set for sweeping victory in upcoming election
In Rwanda Schools face tricky task teaching genocide history
Rwanda Opposition in uphill battle against powerful Kagame
Paul Kagame Rwandan President in Israel hails 'blossoming' cooperation
In Rwanda 'Climate of fear' ahead of vote - Amnesty
In Rwanda Diplomats concerned over social media controls
Rwanda Election commission to control presidential candidates' social media use
Paul Kagame President to be challenged by daughter of late Rwandan tycoon in August elections
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame has secured a third term in office with a landslide in the country's recent general elections.

According to a report by BBC, the Rwanda electoral commission announced Kagame's victory as partial results of Friday's election gave him 98% of the votes.

It was further reported that the President's supporters began celebrating before the announcement by the electoral commission.

However, critics of the President claim he rules through fear.

It was also reported that Kagame has vowed to keep up the country's economic growth after his victory at the polls.

"This is another seven years to take care of issues that affect Rwandans and ensure that we become real Rwandans who are [economically] developing," Kagame said.

59-years-old Kagame, who has been in power for 17 years, was challenged by Frank Habineza, from the Democratic Green Party, Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate and businesswoman and rights activist, Diane Shima Rwigara, who was disqualified by the electoral commission.

ALSO READ: Kagame set for sweeping victory in upcoming election

Kagame's challengers have complained that their supporters have been intimidated, while also accusing some local authorities of undermining their campaigns.

However, the ruling party denies any accusations of wrongdoing.

Kagame came to power in 1994, when his Tutsi rebel group took control of the capital, Kigali, ending the genocide in which some 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered.

Rwanda's constitution was amended in 2015, following a referendum, enabling Kagame to run for a third term.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Donald Trump US President signs Russia sanctions into lawbullet
3 Jens Stoltenberg Russia ties most 'difficult' since Cold War - NATO...bullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Italy is in the grip of a punishing heatwave
In Italy One dead as heatwave breaks in Alps
Japanese car giant Nissan has worked to fend off attempts by the United Auto Workers union to organize employees of its Canton, Mississippi plant
Nissan Motor company workers reject union bid at Mississippi plant
The gathering of ASEAN foreign ministers is expected to see a fiery few days of diplomacy, with the top diplomats from China, the United States, Russia and North Korea set to join their ASEAN and other Asia-Pacific counterparts for security talks
In Asia South China Sea, North Korea tensions at security forum