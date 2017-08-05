Kagame secures third term by landslide in Rwanda election

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame has secured a third term in office with a landslide in the country's recent general elections.

According to a report by BBC, the Rwanda electoral commission announced Kagame's victory as partial results of Friday's election gave him 98% of the votes.

It was further reported that the President's supporters began celebrating before the announcement by the electoral commission.

However, critics of the President claim he rules through fear.

It was also reported that Kagame has vowed to keep up the country's economic growth after his victory at the polls.

"This is another seven years to take care of issues that affect Rwandans and ensure that we become real Rwandans who are [economically] developing," Kagame said.

59-years-old Kagame, who has been in power for 17 years, was challenged by Frank Habineza, from the Democratic Green Party, Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate and businesswoman and rights activist, Diane Shima Rwigara, who was disqualified by the electoral commission.

Kagame's challengers have complained that their supporters have been intimidated, while also accusing some local authorities of undermining their campaigns.

However, the ruling party denies any accusations of wrongdoing.

Kagame came to power in 1994, when his Tutsi rebel group took control of the capital, Kigali, ending the genocide in which some 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered.

Rwanda's constitution was amended in 2015, following a referendum, enabling Kagame to run for a third term.