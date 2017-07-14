Home > World >

Jerusalem :  Three attackers shoot at police before being killed

Jerusalem Three attackers shoot at police before being killed

Police locked down the area and the Al-Aqsa mosque compound at the holy site was closed for Friday prayers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Israeli police check the scene where assailants opened fire at Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City on July 14, 2017 play

Israeli police check the scene where assailants opened fire at Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City on July 14, 2017

(AFP)

In Israel 3 attackers shoot at police before being killed
Donald Trump President's envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians
Paul Kagame Rwandan President in Israel hails 'blossoming' cooperation
Palestine, Israel Citizens square off on UNESCO vote on Hebron
Modi Indian PM begins first ever Israel visit by an Indian PM
Ehud Olmert Former Israeli PM granted early prison release
Pope Francis China rejects 'interference' as Vatican raises bishop case
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel's PM under fire after reneging on Western Wall deal
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three assailants opened fire on Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday before fleeing to a nearby highly sensitive holy site and being killed by security forces, police said.

A number of people were wounded in the attack, police said. The attackers had fled to the site known to Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

No details were immediately available on the identity of the attackers.

While a number of attacks have occurred around Jerusalem's Old City, they have often involved knives. The location at the holy site was also likely to lead to tensions.

Police locked down the area and the Al-Aqsa mosque compound at the holy site was closed for Friday prayers.

A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has claimed the lives of at least 277 Palestinians, 42 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.

Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The violence has greatly subsided in recent months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

Botswana last month moved to crack down on the booming trade in donkey skins that has been fuelled by demand from China
In Botswana Chinese man arrested over donkey skin trade
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo (L), shown with his wife Liu Xia in a photograph taken in 2002 in Beijing, said he hoped 'to counter the regime's hostility with utmost goodwill, and to dispel hatred with love'.
Liu Xiaobo Chinese Nobel laureate with 'no enemies'
British Prime Minister Theresa May says it came as a "complete shock" to realise she had lost her parliamentary majority after calling a snap vote in expectation of a landslide
Theresa May British PM 'shed a little tear' at election result
Uber launched in Russia three and a half years ago, where Yandex started its taxi app in 2011 and controlled more than half of the market by 2016
Uber Taxi giant merges with Russia's Yandex in six ex-Soviet countries