Home > World >

Javier Duarte :  Guatemala extradites Mexican ex-governor

Javier Duarte Guatemala extradites Mexican ex-governor

Guatemala extradited Mexican ex-governor Javier Duarte Monday to face racketeering and money-laundering charges back home, one of a series of scandals involving ex-governors that have embarrassed President Enrique Pena Nieto's government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Guatemalan police put former Mexican governor Javier Duarte (C), on a plane to Mexico to face racketeering and money-laundering charges play

Guatemalan police put former Mexican governor Javier Duarte (C), on a plane to Mexico to face racketeering and money-laundering charges

(AFP)

In Guatemala Govt to extradite fugitive ex-governor to Mexico
In Mexico Fugitive ex-governor accepts extradition
Mexico Country seeks extradition of ex-governor over corruption
In Guatemala Mexican ex-governor arrested after 6 months on the run
US, Mexico Authorities hunt corrupt, drug-pushing officials
In Mexico Authorities complicit in mass grave: prosecutor
Guillermo Padres Mexican ex-governor turns himself in on fraud charges
In Mexico Mudslides triggered by storm claim 40 lives in eastern region
In Mexico Prosecutor confirms killing of news photographer
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Guatemala extradited Mexican ex-governor Javier Duarte Monday to face racketeering and money-laundering charges back home, one of a series of scandals involving ex-governors that have embarrassed President Enrique Pena Nieto's government.

Duarte is known for presiding over an explosion of violence and human rights abuses in the eastern state of Veracruz from 2010 to 2016, when he abruptly resigned and went into hiding.

Arrested at a lakeside resort in Guatemala in April, he denies the federal and state corruption charges he faces in Mexico.

Duarte, 43, is one of six Mexican ex-governors under arrest for corruption, fraud, money laundering or racketeering.

Five of the six are current or former members of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Prosecutors accuse Duarte of involvement in organized crime and a "complex scheme" of illegal financial transactions.

At his extradition hearings in Guatemala, they presented evidence that he set up shell companies, made dodgy real estate deals and bought a yacht in the United States.

Duarte's lawyer, Carlos Velasquez, called the case against his client "political persecution."

Sporting a bushy beard at his extradition hearings, the portly Duarte grinned for the cameras and put on a show for journalists outside the court, telling them: "My Uber is here.... Don't trip over yourselves, I'll go slowly so you can take my picture."

He had shaved his beard and was straight-faced as police escorted him Monday in a bullet-proof vest and handcuffs to the small jet flying him back to Mexico.

Violent crime skyrocketed in Veracruz under Duarte.

The state became one of the most violent in Mexico, registering more than 4,500 murders -- including those of 21 journalists -- and more than 200 disappearances.

The scandals involving Mexican ex-governors led to the PRI losing five governorships last year, and have badly damaged the party heading into presidential elections next year.

burs-jhb/jm

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 LGBT Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoulbullet
2 Emmanuel Macron France President outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomatbullet
3 In Cameroon Army vessel capsizes at sea, dozens missing - Security...bullet

World

In a flare-up of violence in Rio, 88 police officers reportedly have been killed so far this year, 10 more than at the same point of last year
In Brazil Cop killed in flare up of violence in Rio de Janeiro
A Libyan naval officer punctures a dinghy used by Illegal migrants, after they were rescued by the Libyan coastguard in the Mediterranean Sea on May 6, 2017
In Libya EU curbs rubber dinghy sales to stop migrants
An unusual snow storm blankets the Chilean capital Santiago
In Chile Capital shakes off rare snow storm
Fishing is one of a daunting list of disputes that need resolving as Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union
Brexit France eyes post-deal to keep fishing UK waters