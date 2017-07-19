Home > World >

Jacob Zuma :  South Africa ex-finance minister calls for president's resignation

Jacob Zuma South Africa ex-finance minister calls for president's resignation

Gordhan joined a growing number of activists in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) along with anti-apartheid veterans.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Africa's former finance minister Pravin Gordhan joined a growing number of activists in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) who have appealed for President Jacob Zuma to leave office play

South Africa's former finance minister Pravin Gordhan joined a growing number of activists in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) who have appealed for President Jacob Zuma to leave office

(AFP/File)

Jacob Zuma South Africa's ANC ally bars president from its congress
S.Africa set for ICC ruling for failing to arrest Bashir
Omar al-Bashir ICC to rule if South Africa broke rules by not arresting Sudan's President
South Africa Police asked to probe Zuma allies' wedding
Jacob Zuma S. Africa's President faces parliament vote on Aug 8
Economic Recession Moody's downgrades top S.African banks, insurers, councils
South Africa Party says ANC 'damaged' by Zuma scandals
South Africa Country in recession as economy shrinks 0.7% in Q1
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South Africa's respected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan called Tuesday for President Jacob Zuma to resign, stepping up pressure on the embattled leader.

Gordhan joined a growing number of activists in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) along with anti-apartheid veterans and business leaders who have appealed for Zuma to leave office.

Gordhan was seen as a bulwark against corruption until he was sacked in March in a government reshuffle that triggered unprecedented criticism from senior ANC figures including Zuma's deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I think the president should move aside and let somebody take over this country and reset the course," Gordhan said in a debate to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day.

Gordhan remains widely popular among many South Africans but is not seen as a potential presidential candidate.

Zuma has been engulfed by graft scandals and has faced several humiliating court rulings while grappling with record unemployment and a sluggish economy.

On August 8, parliament will vote on a motion of no confidence in Zuma, which he is likely to survive due to the ANC's majority.

Opposition parties have campaigned to have the vote conducted by secret ballot to encourage disaffected ANC lawmakers to vote against him.

The Constitutional Court has directed the parliament Speaker, Zuma-loyalist Baleka Mbete, to make a ruling on the matter before the vote.

Zuma, 74, is due to step down as head of the ANC party in December, and as president ahead of the 2019 general election.

The vote for the ANC slipped to 55 percent in last year's local elections -- its worst-ever election result.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
2 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
3 In Mali Soldiers' bodies recovered after 'jihadist' attackbullet

World

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and outgoing armed forces chief General Pierre de Villiers, pictured during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2017
In France Military chief quits after Macron row
Washington targets Iran's ballistic missile program -- on display at this Tehran rally -- with a new set of sanctions
US, Iran Countries in tit-for-tat sanctions over missiles
The successful test-fire of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location
North Korea Country 'clearly' has range to hit US
President Donald Trump, seen here as he prepared to return home from France last week, seems unable to get members of his party to fall into line
Donald Trump President fumes as US health care reform bid collapses