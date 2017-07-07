Islamic State :  IS on 'last legs' in Mosul - Canadian general

Home > World >

The Islamic State group is on the verge of defeat in its former Iraqi stronghold of Mosul, where the jihadists will be fully ousted by next week, a coalition general said Thursday.

A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service secures a building in the old quarter of Mosul, which a coalition general says will be free of Islamic State group fighters by next week

A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service secures a building in the old quarter of Mosul, which a coalition general says will be free of Islamic State group fighters by next week

Canadian Brigadier General Dave Anderson, who oversees the training of local forces for the US-led coalition, said Iraqi security forces have pushed IS into a final, small pocket of Mosul's Old City by the Tigris River.

"Iraq forces are within sight of the Tigris River from the west, and are facing an enemy on its absolutely last legs," Anderson told reporters in a video call from Baghdad.

When asked how many IS fighters were left in Mosul, the general said he did not know but added he had "no doubt" there'd be none left by next week.

Anderson said the coalition has begun delivering aid to help Iraqi police increase their presence in Mosul and hold the city after it is liberated.

The assistance comes in the form of shipping containers packed with everything a police unit would need to patrol an area, including water tanks, laptops, phones, weapons storage, checkpoint equipment and two land cruisers.

"In essence, everything they need to set up a visible presence," Anderson said.

