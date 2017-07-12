In Zimbabwe :  Police crack down on protesters demanding electoral reform

The Zimbabwe police on Wednesday in Harare fired teargas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators demanding for electoral reforms.

The demonstrators carried placards calling for free and fair elections.

Dozens of demonstrators were injured and some were arrested by the police.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) said that 25 of its members who participated in the demonstration were injured.

“We are still trying to determine the number of people arrested; the number might be above 100,” the party’s youth leader Lovemore Chinoputsa, said.

The Police spokesman Paul Nyathi, said that some people “who had been causing disturbances” were arrested.

The protest was sparked off by the refusal by the state electoral commission to allow citizens living abroad and those without proof of residence to vote in the 2018 elections.

President Robert Mugabe, (93 years), who had been in power since 1980 when the country gained independence from Britain is seeking a new term in office.

The southern African country has seen increasing protests against Mugabe, who critics accuse of ruining the economy and gagging dissent.