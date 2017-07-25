Home > World >

In Venezuela :  'Shadow' high court judge jailed

In Venezuela 'Shadow' high court judge jailed

Angel Zerpa, arrested Saturday, has been imprisoned and has gone on a hunger strike, said Foro Penal, a group that defends political prisoners.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Venezuela's opposition blames Maduro for Venezuela's economic crisis and plans a general strike for Wednesday and Thursday play

Venezuela's opposition blames Maduro for Venezuela's economic crisis and plans a general strike for Wednesday and Thursday

(AFP)

In Venezuela Opposition urges boycott of vote to overhaul constitution
Despacito Singers of hit song slam Venezuela's Maduro for 'illegal' use
In Venezuela Amid chaos of street protests, a lone violinist plays
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's violinist protestor injured again
Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan opposition readies fresh strike
In Venezuela Fears mount as death toll passes 100
Venezuela Crisis President Trump waves a stick but sanctions could backfire
Donald Trump US President threatens Venezuela with 'economic actions'
Venezuela Country's citizens abroad flock to vote against Maduro
Nicolas Maduro Polls open in Venezuela opposition vote
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Venezuelan military court has ordered the imprisonment of a lawyer that congress named to a shadow Supreme Court in a swipe at President Nicolas Maduro, a rights group and an opposition leader said Monday.

Angel Zerpa, arrested Saturday, has been imprisoned and has gone on a hunger strike, said Foro Penal, a group that defends political prisoners in this oil rich country in the throes of a political and economic crisis.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles also said Zerpa had been imprisoned. Zerpa was denied the right to have an attorney of his choice with him when he appeared before the military court, Capriles said.

"No lawyer, no due process, and going before a military court. What is this?" Capriles said in remarks on the social medium Periscope.

Maduro warned Sunday that 33 judges whom the opposition-controlled congress designated last week as a sort of shadow Supreme Court would be arrested.

So far, Zerpa is the only one known to have been arrested.

The opposition says the current top court is packed with hardcore Maduro loyalists. Many of its justices were hastily appointed shortly before Maduro's ruling party lost its majority in congress in 2015 legislative elections.

The Supreme Court said that by swearing in shadow judges, congress overstepped its bounds and committed treason.

Venezuela's opposition blames Maduro for Venezuela's economic crisis and plans a general strike for Wednesday and Thursday.

That is part of a drum beat of angry opposition sentiment ahead of voting Sunday for an assembly to rewrite the constitution.

The opposition has called for a boycott of the assembly, calling it a ploy by Maduro to cling to power.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet
2 In South Africa The circumcision ritual: a dangerous route to manhoodbullet
3 In Austria Salzburg Festival features opera's leading lightsbullet

World

Gregor Fischer
In Turkey Journalists reject 'terror' claims as trial opens
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump Trump pressures Republicans to repeal Obamacare
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, dancing along to a version of the song "Despacito," July 23, 2017.
Despacito Singers of hit song slam Venezuela's Maduro for 'illegal' use
Scientists have found evidence of widespread water in the Moon's interior
Moon Scientists say Orbit could be wetter than thought