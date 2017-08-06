Home > World >

In Venezuela :  Opposition leader Lopez returned to house arrest - wife

In Venezuela Opposition leader Lopez returned to house arrest - wife

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was returned to house arrest Saturday after being detained in military prison for four days, his wife Lilian Tintori said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Venezuela's Supreme Court alleges that Leopoldo Lopez (L) and Antonio Ledezma (R) were planning to flee play

Venezuela's Supreme Court alleges that Leopoldo Lopez (L) and Antonio Ledezma (R) were planning to flee

(AFP/File)

In Venezuela Controversial assembly begins first session
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela's currency crumbles at dizzying speed
Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan President installs disputed new assembly
London City's ex-mayor says Venezuela crisis due to 'not killing oligarchs'
Nicolas Maduro President's son joins disputed Venezuela assembly
In Venezuela Assembly slammed for firing dissenting attorney general
Venezuela Country's opposition delays protest until Friday
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was returned to house arrest Saturday after being detained in military prison for four days, his wife Lilian Tintori said.

"They just moved Leopoldo home," Tintori wrote on Twitter. "We continue with more conviction and strength for peace and freedom in Venezuela!"

Lopez, 46, was already under house arrest when he was picked up by Venezuelan intelligence services overnight Monday, one day after a vote to choose a powerful constituent assembly tasked with rewriting the constitution.

He was first arrested in 2014 and released to home detention last month.

Another high-profile dissident, Antonio Ledezma, 62, was released back to house arrest Friday after being hauled away the same day as Lopez. He had already been in home detention since 2015.

Following their arrests the Venezuelan Supreme Court alleged that they had been planning to flee, either into hiding in Venezuela or abroad.

The arrests triggered stern international criticism, with US President Donald Trump saying the pair were "political prisoners being held illegally by the regime," which he dubbed "the Maduro dictatorship."

Also on Saturday the new assembly loyal to the embattled Maduro fired the country's attorney general, Luisa Ortega, one of the president's most vociferous critics, sparking a firestorm of condemnation from the US and Latin American nations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Nissan Motor company workers reject union bid at Mississippi plantbullet
3 Morgan Tsvangirai Zimbabwe's opposition unites to take on Mugabebullet

World

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows children of Islamic State group fighters now living in the Libyan Red Crescent headquarters in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli
Red Crescent Centre Solace of orphaned children of defeated Libya jihadists
Venezuela's attorney general Luisa Ortega, one of President Nicolas Maduro's most vocal critics, speaks to the press during a flash visit to the Public Prosecutor's office in Caracas, on August 5, 2017
In Venezuela Assembly slammed for firing dissenting attorney general
All eyes will be on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's one-on-one talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts
North Korea US pushes Asian nations on country
Since May 2017, Syria's army has been conducting a broad military campaign with Russian support to recapture the vast desert that separates the capital Damascus from Deir Ezzor and other towns along the Euphrates Valley
In Syria Army takes last IS-held town in Homs: monitor