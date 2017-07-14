Home > World >

In Venezuela :  Missing pilot in chopper attack appears at rally

In Venezuela Missing pilot in chopper attack appears at rally

The pilot gave brief statements at the event honoring the 95 killed in more than three months of violent anti-government protests.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oscar Perez, the action star who dropped grenades over Venezuela's Supreme Court appears at an opposition rally in Caracas play

Oscar Perez, the action star who dropped grenades over Venezuela's Supreme Court appears at an opposition rally in Caracas

(afp/AFP)

In Venezuela Country enters crucial week in battle over constitution rewrite
Venezuela Five things to know about the crisis
Pope Francis Venezuela Catholic Church calls govt 'dictatorship'
In Venezuela Govt backers attack lawmakers in congress
In Venezuela Missing chopper pilot in grenade attack reappears
In Venezuela Military court jails 27 students: NGO
In Venezuela Meet Luisa Ortega, prosecutor defying President Maduro
Venezuela opposition rallies behind attorney against government
Cuba Country drills for own oil as Venezuelan flow falters
In Venezuela Teen killed as army chief urges troops not to hurt protesters
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Oscar Perez, the action star helicopter pilot who vanished after dropping grenades on Venezuela's Supreme Court, appeared unexpectedly Thursday at an opposition rally, his first public apperance since the attack.

Perez, who is also an elite police officer, gave brief statements at the event honoring the 95 killed in more than three months of violent anti-government protests before fleeing quickly on a motorcycle.

"It is time for this narco-government to fall," Perez, dressed in olive green and sporting a mask, said at a plaza in eastern Caracas. "It's the zero hour."

Perez urged Venezuelans to turn out for a opposition-organized symbolic vote this Sunday, an effort to voice resistance to President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution.

"What does Venezuela want?" he shouted, with the crowd responding, "Freedom!"

On June 27, Perez and unidentified accomplices flew over Caracas in a police helicopter and dropped four grenades on the Supreme Court before opening fire on the interior ministry. There were no casualties.

The 36-year-old is one of the men most wanted by Venezuelan authorities, who said they had issued an arrest warrant through Interpol after accusing him of a "terrorist attack."

Prior to Thursday's surprise appearance Perez has twice re-emerged in videos, calling for an anti-Maduro uprising and urging protestors to stand firm.

The opposition has distanced itself from Perez's dramatic actions. Many suspect that Perez might be a frontman hired by the government to justify its crackdown on opponents.

Others think it is a sign of fractures in security forces and state institutions, as Venezuela flails amid a dire economic crisis and months of ongoing deadly street protests against the Maduro government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Donald Trump US President says Israel settlement growth 'not good for peace'bullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a military ceremony on Bastille Day, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 -- the start of the French Revolution and a turning point in world history
Bastille Day Pomp and mourning as Macron, Trump mark French National Day
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers Edward Yiu Chung-yim (L), Nathan Law (2nd L), Leung Kwok-hung also known as 'long hair' (C) and Lau Siu-lai (R) have been disqualified from parliament after changing their oaths of office
In Hong Kong Anti-Beijing lawmakers disqualified from parliament
Pupils of the Ecole Polytechnique, promotion X2016, cross their sowrds as they wait for the start of the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, on July 14, 2017
Bastille Day Pomp and mourning for France
Israeli security forces frisk a Palestinian youth in Jerusalem's Old City on July 14, 2017 following an attack
In Israel 3 attackers shoot at police before being killed