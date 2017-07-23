Home > World >

In US :  8 bodies found in truck in Texas parking lot

In US 8 bodies found in truck in Texas parking lot

Eight people were found dead Sunday inside a truck in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas in what police said appeared to be "human trafficking crime."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The San Antonio Police Department said 28 people were being treated in seven local hospitals play

The San Antonio Police Department said 28 people were being treated in seven local hospitals

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Donald Trump US President's son-in-law under pressure over Russia scandal
US, Europe, Japan Global stocks rally at end of volatile week
Donald Trump US cities, states mobilize against climate change without US President
Xie Yang China lawyer's wife seeks US asylum after brazen escape
Comey Trump sees 'fast' decision over new FBI director
In US Supreme Court deals blow to 'discriminatory' voting law
Donald Trump US President putting intelligence ties at risk - Experts
In Mexico Ruling party faces clutch vote in key state
In Mexico App turns women's phones into panic buttons
In Los Angeles Ranks of homeless veterans keep swelling in Los Angeles
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eight people were found dead Sunday inside a truck in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas in what police said appeared to be "human trafficking crime."

Another 28 people were injured -- 20 of them severely -- and were being treated at seven local hospitals, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters.

The police chief said the group included children, but later told CNN that the eight dead were adult men.

He said the truck driver had been arrested.

"We got a call from a Walmart employee about a welfare check in a tractor-trailer that was parked on the lot here," McManus told a news conference.

"He was approached by someone from that truck, who was asking for water."

The employee returned with the water and then called the police who "found eight people dead in the back of that trailer," the police chief said, calling it a "horrific tragedy."

He said store security footage showed that some vehicles came to pick up some travellers who were on the truck and who had made it out alive.

"We're looking at a human trafficking crime this evening," he added.

It was not immediately clear how many people may have survived and fled, McManus said.

Hood said the air conditioner in the trailer was not working.

"We started extricating patients out of the back of a semi-truck … we had another 20 patients that were either in extremely critical condition or very serious condition and they have been transported to a number of hospitals."

Map locating San Antonio, where eight people were found dead inside a truck at a Walmart parking lot play

Map locating San Antonio, where eight people were found dead inside a truck at a Walmart parking lot

(Graphics/AFP)

San Antonio lies a few hours drive from the border with Mexico's Nuevo Leon state. Weather in the area has been hot and dry.

Federal immigration officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement have also been notified, the police chief said.

The deadly discovery, sadly "is not an isolated incident. This happens quite frequently under cover of night," McManus said.

Illegal migration over the US border with Mexico is an everyday fact. Most of the migrants are from Mexico and Central America seeking better-paying work in the United States.

This time, "fortunately there are people who survived, but this happens all the time," he said.

There have been many cases of migrants -- often scores at a time -- stranded and killed in northern Mexico when the truck they are being moved in was abandoned in heat by drivers.

The smugglers in their haste to evade authorities often leave passengers without air conditioning, and often without air to breathe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paolo Gentiloni Italy PM hits back over migration securitybullet
2 In Austria Salzburg Festival features opera's leading lightsbullet
3 In Ukraine Activists struggle to stem HIV spreadbullet

World

This file photo taken on July 11 shows traditional Xhosa initiate Fezikhaya Tselane, 20 years old, standing during a traditional initiation process in a rural hut in the Coffee Bay area in Umtata, South Africa
In South Africa The circumcision ritual: a dangerous route to manhood
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (C) has ordered the police to shoot drug traffickers who resist arrest in the latest effort to eradicate drug use
Joko Widodo Shoot drug traffickers if they resist arrest - Indonesia President says
Anthony Scaramucci (L), Donald Trump's new White House communications, and Sean Spicer
Anthony Scaramucci New White House communications boss deletes tweets Trump won't love
Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray outside the Lions Gate, a main entrance to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 22, 2017, in protest against new Israeli security measures
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM faces pressure over holy site after violence kills eight