Home > World >

In Turkey :  Opposition chief to hold mass rally after 'justice' march

In Turkey Opposition chief to hold mass rally after 'justice' march

The leader of Turkey's main opposition party was on Sunday to address a mass rally in Istanbul at the culmination of an almost month-long march, in a rare challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkey's government has dismissed opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's "March for Justice" as an irritation -- but tens of thousands have turned out to support him along the way play

Turkey's government has dismissed opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's "March for Justice" as an irritation -- but tens of thousands have turned out to support him along the way

(AFP)

Turkey Country remembers Istanbul airport attack blamed on IS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey opposition chief accuses President of 'second coup' with purge
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey FM in Saudi for talks on Gulf crisis
Immigration Numbers tell staggering story of EU crisis
In Turkey Govt frees PM advisor detained over Gulen links
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey says liberal German mosque 'incompatible' with Islam
In Turkey Police break up Gay Pride protest in Istanbul
EU Parliament in fresh call to freeze Turkey accession talks
In Turkey Turkish opposition chief to finish march with mass rally
G20 Turkey protests to Germany over 'kill dictatorship' installation
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The leader of Turkey's main opposition party was on Sunday to address a mass rally in Istanbul at the culmination of an almost month-long march, in a rare challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the secular Republican People's Party (CHP), launched an unprecedented 450-kilometre (280 mile) trek on June 15 from Ankara to Istanbul in protest the arrest of one of his MPs.

Supporters have compared the trek of the slightly built, mustachioed 69-year-old with Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi's famous Salt March of 1930. But the government has dismissed the march as a bothersome stunt.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to show up for the rally, which could be one of the biggest opposition protests seen in Istanbul since the mass 2013 demonstrations against Erdogan's rule sparked by the planned redevelopment of Gezi Park in the city.

'Grave injustices'

The CHP leader reached the outskirts of Istanbul on Friday and was joined by tens of thousands forming a vast file along the road despite blistering heat.

He was due on Sunday from 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) to walk the final three kilometres alone before joining the waiting crowds at a vast meeting space in the Istanbul district of Maltepe.

"Why do I walk? This 450-kilometre march has one goal: Justice," Kilicdaroglu said ahead of the meeting.

"They ask 'Can we seek justice on the road?' Yes we can. If there are grave injustices and illegalities in your country and if your country's courts are incapable of delivering justice, you will stand up and hit the road," he said in a statement to AFP.

Kilicdaroglu is taking his challenge to Istanbul to protest the conviction of one of his party's lawmakers and Sunday's rally could be one of the largest in recent years against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan play

Kilicdaroglu is taking his challenge to Istanbul to protest the conviction of one of his party's lawmakers and Sunday's rally could be one of the largest in recent years against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(AFP)

Kilicdaroglu launched the march from Ankara after his party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, a former journalist, was sentenced to 25 years in jail on charges of leaking classified information to a newspaper.

The rally ground is near Berberoglu's prison in the Istanbul district of Maltepe.

Carrying simple insignia emblazoned with the word "Justice" without any party slogans, he turned the march into a protest for those who feel unfairly treated in Turkey under Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu has said he wants no party insignia, only "Justice" slogans and pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at the Maltepe rally.

Preparations were in full swing for the rally, with a vast stage set up with the Turkish word "Adalet" (Justice) plastered in giant letters across the top.

About 50,000 people have been arrested under Turkey's state of emergency imposed after last July's failed coup and another 100,000 have lost their jobs, including teachers, judges, soldiers and police officers.

Kilicdaroglu has strongly condemned the failed coup bid -- blamed US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, who denies the charges -- but has been bitterly critical of the scope of the state of emergency.

In the latest crackdown, Turkish police on Wednesday detained Amnesty International's Turkey director and other activists on charges of membership in a terror group sparking a new uproar among rights advocates.

High security

The opposition chief has dressed every day modestly in a white shirt, dark trousers, with a hat to protect him from the sun. He rested at night in a caravan.

"He is surprisingly vigorous," his party's Istanbul lawmaker Sezgin Tanrikulu told AFP.

The government has regarded the justice march with disdain.

Erdogan has accused Kilicdaroglu's party of siding with terrorism while Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Friday: "(The march) has started to become boring. This should come to an end after the rally."

The authorities have not impeded the walk's progress, with police providing security every day.

Tens of thousands of supporters have accompanied Kilicdaroglu along the route of his march, though he was walking the final section alone ahead of a mass rally play

Tens of thousands of supporters have accompanied Kilicdaroglu along the route of his march, though he was walking the final section alone ahead of a mass rally

(AFP)

Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said 15,000 police had been assigned to assure security at the Maltepe meeting.

Turkish police this week detained six suspected members of the Islamic State extremist group planning a bomb attack on the march. But the CHP said it was a routine operation, and was not related to the justice march.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Iraq Mosul becomes 'graveyard' for foreign jihadistsbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un US bombers drill near Korea DMZ in show of forcebullet

World

The global trade in elephant ivory, with rare exceptions, has been outlawed since 1989 after populations of the African giants dropped from millions in the mid-20th century to around 600,000 by the end of the 1980s
In Vietnam 3 tonnes of elephant tusks seized from smugglers
Bialystok is a city in northeastern Poland which lies near the border with Belarus
In Poland Thousands evacuated after WWII bomb found
A poster of Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo in Oslo in 2010
Liu Xiaobo Western doctors say Chinese Nobel winner can travel
A ball of fire rises from a building following a reported air strike on June 11, 2017 by Syrian forces on a rebel-held area in the southern city of Daraa, which was among areas where a ceasefire took effect on Sunday
In Syria Quiet as ceasefire begins in southern region