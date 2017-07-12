Home > World >

In Turkey :  Govt extends detention of activists - Amnesty

In Turkey Govt extends detention of activists - Amnesty

Turkey has extended for up to a week the detention of the country director of Amnesty International and nine other people held in a controversial police raid, the UK-based rights group said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
There are fears of declining freedom of expression under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan play

There are fears of declining freedom of expression under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(AFP/File)

In Turkey Failed coup takes toll on country's foreign policy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey since attempted coup
In Turkey Opposition chief meets jailed MP after mass rally
Turkey Middle Eastern detains 42 university staff over alleged Gulen links
In Sweden Lawmakers file 'genocide' complaint against Erdogan
In Syria Peace talks resume after ceasefire
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State looks to defuse Qatar crisis on Gulf tour
In Austria Govt bars Turkish economy minister over rally plans
In Switzerland Syria sides meet again, with expectations low
In Turkey Govt marks failed coup that changed country
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkey has extended for up to a week the detention of the country director of Amnesty International and nine other people held in a controversial police raid, the UK-based rights group said Tuesday.

Idil Eser, director of Amnesty International Turkey, was detained on July 5 along with seven other activists and two foreign trainers during a digital security and information management workshop on Buyukada, an island south of Istanbul.

Their detention caused international alarm and amplified fears of declining freedom of expression under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The police detention will now last until July 19, Amnesty's Turkey researcher Andrew Gardner told AFP.

They then must appear before a judge who rules whether they should be formally charged and placed under arrest ahead of trial.

Eight of those detained are Turkish human rights defenders, including Ilknur Ustun of the Women's Coalition and Veli Acu of the Human Rights Agenda Association.

Two are foreign trainers -- a German and a Swedish national -- who were leading the digital information workshop.

They are accused of membership of an "armed terrorist organisation", an allegation Amnesty said was "unfounded".

But it is not clear which organisation they are accused of belonging to, Gardner said.

The extension is allowed under the state of emergency imposed after last year's failed coup.

A prosecutor can extend the detention of an individual held on terror-related charges for up to seven days. Previously, the maximum number of days of pre-charge detention was four.

Gardner argued the first part of their detention was illegal because they were denied access to lawyers for 24 hours, could not contact family members where they were and authorities refused to give their location.

"For them to be entering a second week in police cells is a shocking indictment of the ruthless treatment of those who attempt to stand up for human rights in Turkey," Amnesty's Europe director John Dalhuisen said.

Erdogan compared the activists to coup plotters, saying they were trying to fulfil the aims of those involved in the July 15 coup bid.

"They gathered for a meeting which was a continuation of July 15," he said on Saturday.

Last month, Amnesty International's Turkey chair Taner Kilic was arrested, accused of links to US-based Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of ordering last year's failed coup.

Amnesty also dismissed those charges as "baseless".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guyana Armed inmates keep police at bay as fire destroys prisonbullet
2 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
3 In Haiti Factory workers demand higher wagesbullet

World

US President Donald Trump (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Sicily on May 26, 2017
Donald Trump An unpredictable American in Paris
Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov said President Obama's "outrageous" move to seize diplomatic compounds was designed "to poison Russian-American relations to the maximum and do everything to put the Trump administration in a trap"
United States Russia warns US of retaliation over Obama-era expulsions
Bosnian women offers prayers near the caskets of 71 victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, at the memorial cemetery in the village of Potocari on July 11, 2017
In Bosnia Thousands mourn Srebrenica massacre victims
Pope Francis added a fourth pathway to becoming a saint, which in the past was reserved for three categories of people: martyrs, those who have lived a life of heroic values and others with a clear saintly reputation
Pope Francis Pontiff adds new pathway to becoming a saint