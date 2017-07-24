Home > World >

In Turkey :  Demonstrators backing hunger strikers arrested

In Turkey Demonstrators backing hunger strikers arrested

The protesters gathered in the city centre in support of an Ankara academic and a teacher on hunger strike.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish police used tear gas and water cannon to break up the demonstration in favour of two hunger strikers protesting their sacking following last year's attempted coup play

Turkish police used tear gas and water cannon to break up the demonstration in favour of two hunger strikers protesting their sacking following last year's attempted coup

(AFP/File)

In Philippine Desperation builds for civilians in war-torn city
Rwanda Genocide Congolese ex-rebel tells court that the 1994 incident shaped him
Bosco Ntaganda DR Congo's 'The Terminator' to testify in war crimes trial
Turkey to deport detained French photographer
In Greece Police evacuate Athens migrant camp
In Turkey French photojournalist held ends hunger strike: RSF
In Israel Palestinians end mass hunger strike jails
In Israel Palestinian prisoners in jails end hunger strike
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkish police arrested dozens of people demonstrating in support of two hunger strikers in Ankara on Sunday, firing tear gas to break up the demonstration, an AFP journalist reported.

The protesters gathered in the city centre in support of an Ankara academic and a teacher on hunger strike for more than four months to protest against their sacking.

As well as tear gas, police also used water cannon to break up the protest.

Police arrested more than 40 people, the CNN-Turk and NTV television stations reported. One of those arrested said he had had his arm broken while resisting, the AFP journalist at the scene reported.

Academic Nuriye Gulmen and teacher Semih Ozakca were fired by a government decree under the state of emergency imposed after the July 15 coup bid last year.

They started their hunger strike after demonstrating for 100 days to dispute their sacking.

In May, they were both detained and accused of belonging to a banned far-left group. Prosecutors want them jailed for 20 years.

Their case has been taken up by rights activists, who accuse the government of using last year's coup bid as a pretext for cracking down on all critical voices.

On Friday, Council of Europe secretary general Thorbjorn Jagland expressed his "deep concerns" for the two hunger strikers and called for their release.

In the wake of the failed coup bid, authorities embarked on the biggest purge in Turkey's history, arresting 50,000 people and sacking almost three times that number. They include judges, teachers, doctors and members of the armed forces.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Paolo Gentiloni Italy PM hits back over migration securitybullet
2 Kim Jong-Un Last chance to see North Korea for US touristsbullet
3 In Austria Salzburg Festival features opera's leading lightsbullet

World

A photograph of Tibetan student Tenzin Choeying on display during a candlelight memorial in New Delhi, on July 23, 2017
In India Tibetan student dies after setting himself alight
Around 1,000 people demonstrated in Moscow against Russian government controls on the internet
In Russia Citizens march against state internet crackdown
The truck packed with suspected migrants -- eight of them dead -- were found was parked at this Walmart store in San Antonio
In Texas Nine suspected migrants found dead in overheated truck
US President Donald Trump held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, on July 7, 2017
Russia US Congress to vote on sanctions, tying Trump's hands