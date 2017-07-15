Home > World >

In Thailand :  Canadian found dead in cell wanted over 'dark web' market

In Thailand Canadian found dead in cell wanted over 'dark web' market

A 26-year-old Canadian found dead in his Thai police cell this week was wanted in the US for allegedly running a massive "dark web" marketplace for drugs and other contraband, a police source told AFP Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thai police arrested Canadian Alexandre Cazes in Bangkok on July 5 and had planned to extradite him to the US, where he faced drug trafficking and money laundering charges play

Thai police arrested Canadian Alexandre Cazes in Bangkok on July 5 and had planned to extradite him to the US, where he faced drug trafficking and money laundering charges

(AFP/File)

In Thailand Car bomb hits country's troubled south, injures 51
Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh's most memorable quotes
Naruedee Jotsanthia Thai schoolgirl learns to smile again after teacher assault
In Laos The Connection: Mr X and the cartels hooking SE Asia on pills
In Sri Lanka Foreign Minister says embassies sheltered criminals:
Rodrigo Duterte Philippine President says Turkey, Mongolia could join ASEAN
Xie Yang China lawyer's wife seeks US asylum after brazen escape
In Thailand Deadly diet: Doctors battle cancer-causing fish dish
In Thai 'Girls as dessert': Sex scandal exposes grim tradition
In Thailand Temples transformed: superheroes bolster Buddha's ranks
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 26-year-old Canadian found dead in his Thai police cell this week was wanted in the US for allegedly running a massive "dark web" marketplace for drugs and other contraband, a police source told AFP Saturday.

Thai cops arrested Alexandre Cazes in Bangkok on July 5 and had planned to extradite him to the US, where he faced drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

But the computer programmer hanged himself with a towel in his detention cell a week later on July 12, according to Thai anti-narcotics police, who have been tight-lipped on the details of his case.

On Saturday a Thai officer confirmed Cazes was accused of being an "operator" of a major online black market.

"It's a huge dark web market that trafficks drugs and sells other illegal stuff," the police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Speculation is rife that the underground marketplace was AlphaBay, considered the world's largest and most lucrative darknet bazaar until it was taken down within hours of Cazes' arrest.

Like its predecessor Silk Road, which was shut down by the FBI in 2013, AlphaBay used the encrypted Tor network and virtual currencies like Bitcoin to shield customers from detection.

According to Nicolas Christin, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon University, AlphaBay gained prominence in 2015 and mostly traded in drugs, stolen credit cards and forged IDs.

It was "more than twice as big as Silk Road was in its heyday, with a revenue of somewhere between 600,000 and 800,000 dollars a day in early 2017, and that's a rather conservative estimate," he told AFP.

Luxury lifestyle

Cazes appeared to be living a life of luxury in Thailand, where he owned three houses and four cars -- including a Lamborghini -- according to Thai police who have seized the assets.

He slipped into the country around eight years ago, according to police.

"He was a computer expert involved with international transactions of Bitcoins," said Major General Soontorn Chalermkiat, a spokesman for Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

"He didn't have any business in Thailand but he had many houses," the officer said, adding that Cazes' Thai wife has since been charged with money laundering.

The US Embassy in Bangkok refused to comment on the details of the case, saying only that Cazes was detained at the request of the US "with a view toward extradition to face federal criminal charges".

The founder of Silk Road -- the world's first and most famous digital drug market -- was sentenced to life in prison by federal court in New York in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Thai 'Girls as dessert': Sex scandal exposes grim traditionbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

Venezuelan opposition activists protest in Caracas on July 10, 2017, demonstrations that have persisted for almost four months and left nearly 100 people dead
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opposition holds vote to rattle President
Britian's former Prime Minsiter Tony Blair won a Labour record of three straight general elections, having shifted the party from the left towards the centre ground.
Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migration
With tens of thousands of arrests and sackings since the failed coup 12 months ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cemented his grip on power buoyed by an April referendum success
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey marks year since 'epic' defeat of coup plotters
Cuban President Raul Castro has criticized President Donald Trump's partial rollback of his predecessor Barack Obama's rapprochement with the communist island
Raul Castro Cuba President warns of "a setback" in US relations