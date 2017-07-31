Home > World >

In Syria :  Besieged area gets first aid in 5 years - United Nations

In Syria Besieged area gets first aid in 5 years - United Nations

A region besieged by the regime forces east of Syria's capital on Sunday received UN aid for the first time in five years, a UN source said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A young injured Syrian looks at United Nations and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy trucks arriving in the rebel-held town of Nashabiyah in eastern Ghouta on July 30, 2017 to deliver aid packages for the first time in five years play

A young injured Syrian looks at United Nations and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy trucks arriving in the rebel-held town of Nashabiyah in eastern Ghouta on July 30, 2017 to deliver aid packages for the first time in five years

(AFP)

Apple Tech giant removes some VPN services from Chinese app store
Vladimir Putin Russia President shows off naval might with major parade
In Hamburg One dead, four wounded in supermarket knife attack
France Country's only de-radicalisation centre closes its doors
Islamic State Syria army at gates of terrorists-held town on road to east: monitor
In Syria Despite de-escalation deal, citizens still waiting for aid: UN
In Turkey Families of jailed journalists shaken but determined
Syria Civilians fleeing IS in Raqa turn to smugglers
Islamic State Hong Kong maids lured by terrorists' recruiters - Report
In Afghanistan Violence against Afghan journalists soars - Watchdog
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A region besieged by the regime forces east of Syria's capital on Sunday received UN aid for the first time in five years, a UN source said.

Al-Nashabiye is in the Eastern Ghouta region, a rebel-held area on the outskirts of Damascus that has been ravaged during the six-year conflict.

On July 22, the government declared a ceasefire in parts of the enclave, one of four proposed "de-escalation zones" designated in a deal reached by its allies Iran and Russia and rebel backer Turkey in May.

"This is the first time that a humanitarian convoy has entered Al-Nashabiye in five years," a source involved in the UN aid delivery said.

The source said food and non-food aid was delivered to 7,200 needy people, days after further aid deliveries in Eastern Ghouta.

Russia said on Tuesday it had delivered more than 10,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Ghouta area.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since its conflict broke out in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during votingbullet
3 Robert Mugabe I am not stepping down - Zimbabwe President saysbullet

World

TV grab from Venezolana de Television (VTV) showing the scan result while President Nicolas Maduro holds his IS card, saying "This person does not exist or the ID was canceled."
In Venezuela Maduro snubbed at Venezuela vote - 'person does not exist'
Local fire chief Time Card told the Chronicle Telegram firefighters used a pocket knife to cut the boa's head off, before disposing of its body in a garbage bin
In US I've got a snake stuck to my face, woman tells rescuers
Elvira Montadas (L) receives a monthly state unemployment benefit but also relies on charity and odd jobs to get by
In Spain Economic rebound bypasses poorest neighbourhood
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif (C) has named his younger brother Shahbaz as his successor to the country's top office
Pakistan A game of thrones in country's dynastic politics