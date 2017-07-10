Home > World >

In Sudan :  UN mission confirms improved security situation in Darfur

The United Nations has about 95,000 peacekeepers serving in its missions worldwide. They include these Ethiopian troops patrolling the Abyei Administrative Area, a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan, in December last year play

The United Nations has about 95,000 peacekeepers serving in its missions worldwide. They include these Ethiopian troops patrolling the Abyei Administrative Area, a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan, in December last year

The UN-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), on Monday, confirmed improved security and humanitarian situation in Sudan’s Darfur, but warned that the situation remained fragile.

UNAMID Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo, said at a news conference that the armed conflict in Darfur became localised due to the presence of holdout movement, Sudan Liberation Army-Abdul Wahid in western Jebel Marra.

However, there are still some 2.7 million displaced people living in camps.

“Militia groups are still active and inter-communal violence still occurs across the region,” he said.

Mamabolo confirmed the “relative stability” in Darfur, while stressed the need to be cautious and make sure to put measures that will ensure sustainability.

He said that the mission is “withdrawing,” according to the recently adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2363 on 29 June on reduction of the mission component.

The reconfiguration process will be conducted in two phases, and will reduce military personnel to 8,735 from the current 13,627 and police personnel to 2,500 from 2,994 by 30 June, 2018.

The UNAMID is also composed of 748 international civilian personnel, 2,151 local civilian personnel and 120 volunteers.

The UNAMID chief said that the mission would continue its task to protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian access, while ensuring the safety and security of humanitarian personnel, and to mediate between the government and armed movements.

Mamabolo urged all the conflicting parties in Darfur to reach a peaceful settlement through negotiation and to reach an agreement on cessation of hostilities.

According to UN statistics the UNAMID was deployed to Darfur in 2008, witnessing military clashes between the Sudanese army and the rebels since 2003, which left 300,000 people dead and displaced about 2.5 million others.

